Blind student triumphs: Azraa Ebrahim graduates cum laude amid challenges

Azraa Ebrahim and Professor Matshepo Matoane – Dean in the School of Social Sciences Image: UKZN

In a remarkable testament to resilience and determination, Azraa Ebrahim has successfully graduated with a Bachelor of Social Science, majoring in Religion Studies and Industrial Psychology, cum laude, while achieving an impressive 14 distinctions. This achievement comes after a university journey that began during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, an experience that was further complicated by her blindness. Ebrahim faced significant challenges in adapting to online learning environments. However, with the unwavering support of her parents, peers, lecturers, and the University’s Disability Support Unit, she embraced her academic pursuits. Transitioning from online classes to in-person learning, she adeptly utilised a white cane and various assistive technologies, including screen readers, to navigate her educational landscape.

Her academic accomplishments extend beyond the classroom. Ebrahim presented a paper at the ASRSA Conference 2024, where she not only won the Best Student Paper award but was also invited to publish her paper in the esteemed Journal of Islamic Studies. Furthermore, she delivered a sermon at the TIP Eid-ul-Adha Eidgah, candidly sharing her experiences of discrimination throughout her life due to her disability. Alongside her collaborators, Dr Cherry Muslim and Chukwudera Nwodo, Ebrahim presented at the AMS Colloquium 2024, earning accolades for Best Paper in her concurrent session. Ebrahim reflected on her academic journey, said, "To ensure I was personally competent, I would begin exam and test preparation a month in advance to account for my slow reading pace. Despite my initial challenges, I am immensely grateful for the relationships I have built, the knowledge I’ve gained, and the friends I’ve made along the way." Now an NRF Honours Scholarship grantholder, she is pursuing her Honours degree in Religion and Social Transformation under the mentorship of Dr Cherry Muslim. Her current research centres on women-led khutbah (sermons) in Islam, reinforcing her ambition to become a scholar of Islam and enter academia, where she aims to elevate research on disability from a uniquely informed perspective.

Balancing her academic commitments with family obligations presented further challenges during exam seasons, often leading to stressful situations. To manage her time effectively, Ebrahim planned meticulously, ensuring that she set aside moments for family gatherings and personal connections. Finding an outlet in karate helped alleviate stress and stave off burnout, while her family played an integral role in reminding her to rest, eat properly, and protect her eyes from strain. In an empowering message to students with disabilities, Ebrahim advised, ‘Wear your disability with a badge of pride. Do not look upon it with disgrace, nor attempt to conceal it from societal scrutiny." She emphasised that while disabilities are a significant part of one’s identity, they do not define an individual completely. "In a world engulfed by discrimination, stigma, and alienation, we must celebrate our uniqueness and challenge socially constructed ways of being," she said.