Training the next generation of butlers: British Butler Academy launches in South Africa

A British butler school wants to expand their business to SA with a training course at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town Image: Supplied

After eight years at a leading training institute, Sean Williams has seen firsthand how the role of the modern butler has evolved beyond the traditional image of a silent figure managing a stately home in a crisp suit. Historically, butlers were found in grand British households, overseeing domestic staff, housekeeping, and the overall running of the estate. Today, however, they are just as likely to be found aboard private jets, luxury yachts, cruise ships, or at exclusive hotels and private residences around the world. “There isn’t a sudden surge in demand,” Williams said, “but the world around butlering has certainly evolved. We’re seeing butlers on superyachts, managing private aircraft, and running households with the precision and professionalism of a personal assistant.”

Williams is a senior trainer at the British Butler Academy, a globally recognised institution known for setting high standards in the world of private service. Now, the Academy is bringing its prestigious training to South Africa, aiming to uplift local hospitality skills and create opportunities for talent across the continent. “We’re doing the first in Africa—our five-day Butler and Hospitality Professional Course,” Williams said. “It will be held at the famous Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town, who are generously hosting me and my team while we train 12 delegates. The course will run from 12th to 17th May, and it marks an exciting new chapter for service excellence in Africa.” The Academy’s training is not limited to traditional butler duties. “It’s not just geared towards household butlers—it’s very much about front-of-house service as well,” Williams said. “Many of our graduates go on to work in luxury hotels, cruise ships, or on private jets.”

The course will run at the Mount Nelson Hotel Image: Supplied

In today’s world, a butler’s responsibilities can range from planning dinner parties and shopping to walking pets, taking cars in for servicing, managing travel logistics, and even travelling with the client. “We’re often the first point of contact for guests—introducing party themes, arranging wardrobes, packing suitcases, polishing shoes, booking spa appointments. If the principal goes for a morning run, it’s our job to ensure the sauna is ready when they return,” Williams said. While discretion remains the cornerstone of the profession, long hours are common. “Some appointments can mean working up to 18-hour days, and it’s not unusual to receive a call at 2am,” Williams said. “But the golden rule is always discretion—you’re never allowed to post anything about your role on social media.”

Pay in the industry varies. “Most butlers don’t start with a particularly high salary,” Williams said, “but those who rise to the top can earn up to $2 million a year. The perks often include a car, free meals, accommodation, and, more importantly, access to a truly global lifestyle.” Courses at the British Butler Academy range from five days to two weeks, qualifying students for junior roles in the industry. Many begin their careers on cruise ships, where they might manage service for three or four guest cabins. “It’s a great way to start, and it teaches discipline, consistency, and a real eye for detail,” Williams said. The profession remains predominantly male—over 70% of butlers are men—but that is slowly changing. Still, expectations remain high. “You must be well-groomed, smartly dressed in traditional butler attire, and always professional. No earrings, no flashy accessories, and certainly no shortcuts,” Williams said.