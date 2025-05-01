Identical twins Caitlyn and Cailyn Daniels celebrate graduation together

Caitlyn and Cailyn Daniels are excited to graduate together Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters

Identical twins Cailyn and Caitlyn Daniels have spent their lives side by side – born minutes apart, learning to walk and talk together, entering the same schools, and even getting their driver’s licences on the same day. Now, the 23-year-old sisters from Mitchells Plain are preparing to don matching gowns as they graduate with their Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase Teaching degrees from Rosebank College in Cape Town. The two spoke from their family home just minutes before heading out to buy identical dresses for next week’s graduation ceremony.

“We hardly ever get the chance to dress the same anymore,” Caitlyn said, smiling. “That was a big thing when we were children, so this is really special.” “I still need to sort my nails and lashes,” Cailyn added with a laugh. Their conversation flows with a kind of rhythm only identical twins seem to master. At several moments during the interview, they spoke the same words at exactly the same time — as if rehearsed. “We warn our parents and learners that we’re twins,” Cailyn said, before they both chimed in — perfectly in sync:

During their high school career they split from grdes 8 to 9 and were back together in grades 10 until 12 Image: Supplied

“Because when one of us is in the shop and doesn’t greet you, it’s probably the other one.” “Then they think you’re ignoring them,” they said together, dissolving into laughter. The twins are currently teaching Grade 1 at separate schools but completed their student teaching practical's at the same school during their studies.

“It was nice doing our practical's together, but now we’re apart – for the first time,” said Cailyn. “Still, it feels right, because we know we have each other when we get home if any guidance or support is needed.” Although their personalities are subtly different — Cailyn slightly more outgoing, Caitlyn a bit more reserved — they’ve always pushed each other academically and emotionally. “We knew we had to graduate together,” Cailyn said. “That was always the goal. We couldn’t imagine one finishing and the other not.” “We pushed each other,” Caitlyn added. Then, as if on cue, both smiled and said, “It’s best that we did it together. I’m so proud of you.”

The last time the girls dressed the same was at their 21st celebration Image: Supplied

Their proud mommy, Helen Daniels, said she’s always admired how closely they’ve supported each other. “They’ve never let each other down – not once. From primary through high school, and now their studies, they’ve stayed committed. I’m just incredibly proud.” The sisters attended the same classes for most of their early schooling — Grades 1 through 3, and then again from Grades 10 to 12 — although they once tried to separate in high school. “I actually asked her to move to another class,” Cailyn laughed. “But we ended up doing all the same subjects anyway – except I did dance and she did drama.” Caitlyn grinned: “And remember how the teachers would swap us to test whether they could tell us apart?”

Though they’ve shared nearly everything in life, there’s one milestone they say will have to be different: their wedding days. “There’s no way we’re marrying twins,” Cailyn joked. “We’ve shared a lot, but that day is where we draw the line,” Caitlyn added. “No stealing each other’s shine.”