Taryn Hearne's harrowing ordeal at Groote Schuur Hospital raises concerns over patient care at top class facility

Taryn Hearne at New Somerset Hospital before being transferred to Grooteschuur Image: Supplied

A Cape Town family has accused Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) of negligence and emotional abuse after a member who was transferred from New Somerset Hospital for a liver procedure, endured what she described as a traumatic medical experience. 35-year-old Taryn Hearne, who is being treated for pneumonia, was transferred to GSH on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, for a liver abscess drainage procedure. Instead of returning the same day as scheduled, she remained at the hospital for more than 24 hours—allegedly without pain medication, food, or water. In a detailed account, Hearne claimed she was awake during the procedure, and despite voicing concerns about a non-functional drip before the operation, her warnings were dismissed.

What followed, she said, was an agonising ordeal. A male doctor, struggling to perform the procedure, called in a second doctor who then took over. During the intervention, Hearne alleges that the doctor deliberately aggravated her pain, telling her to “scream again for me” as she sobbed in distress. A female staff member reportedly apologised for the doctor’s conduct throughout. Following the procedure, Hearne said she was moved “like livestock,” with her hospital bed banging into walls and other equipment, before being left for hours in a corridor awaiting a transfer back to Somerset Hospital.

“Staff just ignored me. I hadn’t eaten. I wasn't offered pain relief and wasn’t even offered water. “I even begged strangers in scrubs for help, only to be told there was nothing they could do because the doctor didn’t write anything in her file.” Despite ongoing communication from her family to hospital officials, including several emails to Western Cape Health, Hearne was only transferred back to New Somerset Hospital after 3 p.m. the following day. Dwayne Evans, spokesperson for the Western Cape department of Health and Wellness said, “We are deeply concerned by the patients account of what happened and appreciated the opportunity to respond with both transparency and empathy.

Hearne allegedly laid in the passages of Grooteschuur without medical care Image: Supplied

“Groote Schuur Hospital (GSH) can confirm they received a complaint on 16 April 2025 and acknowledged receipt the next working day. “A multidisciplinary investigation, led by our quality assurance (QA) team together with the relevant medical managers, is already under way. The team is reviewing the patient record, medication chart, staff statements, and ambulance logs to establish exactly what happened and how we can do better.” Evans said the department is committed to patient dignity and has escalated the complaint for urgent review. “Our consent and pain-management guidelines require clinicians to explain procedures, offer adequate analgesia or conscious sedation, and pause whenever a conscious patient signals discomfort,” he said.

He added that allegations of unprofessional conduct are treated seriously, with potential outcomes ranging from internal disciplinary steps to referrals to the Health Professions Council of South Africa. The investigation, which falls under the national complaints framework, is expected to be finalised within 25 working days, with findings to be shared with Hearne’s next of kin by 20 May 2025. Evans acknowledged a backlog in ambulance availability on 16 April, saying “a surge in high-acuity calls placed unusual strain on critical-care ambulances.” A full audit of the EMS log is underway. “We regret any distress Ms Hearne and her family have endured and remain committed to earning their trust,” Evans said.

Building of Groote Schuur Hospital. Groote Schuur Hospital has been placed under the spotlight Image: File

He added that the radiology team has already been briefed on compassionate communication, pain control, and the urgent need to address patient concerns promptly. A traumatised Hearne has since been discharged from hospital. “I was helpless and in pain and treated like an unwanted animal. No person should experience such horrible treatment as I have. I am left traumatized. I struggle to sleep as I try and cope with what I've experienced.

“I was told I'm a drama queen when I begged for pain medication and some water. “One would think that because they have the best doctors and their reputation as being the best hospital one would be treated with the utmost care but this is not the case.” Arshad Suleman, spokesperson for the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa), said the union is extremely concerned by these serious allegations and has already begun making enquiries with the hospital’s medical management to gather more information.

“This is the first time Hospersa has been made aware of the alleged incident. Hospersa takes ethical and professional conduct very seriously. While we represent the interests of our general membership, including healthcare workers, we also expect our members to uphold high standards of care, respect, and professionalism—even under pressure.” Suleman said Hospersa supports fair and transparent investigations and is committed to accountability while ensuring its members are treated justly. He said even in high-pressure environments such as state hospitals, professionalism and dignity in patient care must never be compromised. He acknowledged that broader systemic pressures — including staff shortages, burnout, and under-resourcing — contribute to stress on both healthcare workers and patients.