Professor Deresh Ramjugernath Image: Stefan Els

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, 52, has officially taken on the role of Vice-Chancellor and Rector at Stellenbosch University (SU), unveiling a bold vision to propel the institution to even greater heights on the global stage. Assuming office on 1 April 2025, Ramjugernath has already outlined his ambitions for the university, focusing on academic excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration, digital transformation, and a renewed commitment to student success. Ramjugernath takes over from Professor Wim de Villiers, who served two successful terms as Vice-Chancellor and played a significant role in cementing SU’s reputation as a leading research-intensive institution.

Now, Ramjugernath seeks to move SU from “good to great” with an unwavering focus on global competitiveness and an emphasis on leveraging innovative tools for education, such as artificial intelligence and hybrid learning. As a seasoned chemical engineer, Ramjugernath brings not only academic distinction but also significant executive experience to his new role. At just 31, he became the youngest full professor in his field across Africa. His expertise in chemical thermodynamics and separation technology is internationally recognised, and he has published more than 350 peer-reviewed papers while mentoring over 130 masters and doctoral graduates.

Yet, his journey to becoming Vice-Chancellor was not always a straightforward one. Born and raised in Durban during the 1970s and 80s, Ramjugernath’s upbringing was far from privileged. Attending a Quintile 1 school, he learned early that success was not a given; it required hard work, self-belief, and the determination to overcome adversity. “It’s important not to fall into the trap of entitlement. You have to believe in your potential and realise that self-belief is key to achieving success.” Ramjugernath’s academic journey took him to the University of Natal, which, like Stellenbosch, was predominantly a white institution at the time.

Stellenbosch University has welcomed their new Vice Chancellor Image: Independent Newspapers

This experience gave him a deeper understanding of institutional cultures and the importance of transformation, which remains a cornerstone of his leadership approach. Since stepping into the role of Vice-Chancellor, Ramjugernath has prioritised the integration of academic renewal and a student-centred learning environment. He emphasises that universities must not only educate but empower their students, offering the resources and support necessary to ensure long-term success.

“Getting students into university is only half the battle; ensuring their success is the other half. We need to provide students with the skills, both academic and psychological, to thrive in the real world,” Ramjugernath asserted. His focus is on making sure that every student—regardless of background—has access to the tools they need to excel. His vision includes prioritising sustainability, both in financial and social terms, and fostering greater collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Professor Deresh Ramjugernath and Professor Wim De Villiers Image: Stefan Els

“We can only be great if we move forward together,” Ramjugernath said, advocating for a culture of inclusivity and teamwork to address society's most pressing challenges. Beyond his professional life, Ramjugernath is a devoted family man. Married to a fellow professor in chemical engineering, he proudly admits that his wife is the brains of the family. Together, they have three daughters, with one currently studying at Stellenbosch University.

This personal connection to the university community is something Ramjugernath cherishes deeply, recognising the parallels between his role as Vice-Chancellor and that of a parent guiding their child’s journey. “I see myself as more than just a rector. I understand the parental side of the role. It’s not just about academics; it’s about ensuring the holistic success of our students, in their studies and in their lives.” Ramjugernath’s leadership philosophy is grounded in his belief that hard work, combined with self-belief, can move mountains.