More than 500 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence over the past Easter weekend. Image: WCG

This past Easter weekend, law enforcement agencies across South Africa took a significant step towards road safety, arresting over 500 drivers for driving under the influence (DUI). As the nation approaches another two consecutive long weekends—which notably coincide with many people's payday—the urgent call for attention to the threat of drunk driving remains greater than ever. Despite the success of apprehending such a large number of unsafe drivers, the statistics starkly indicate that drunk driving continues to plague South African roads. Eugene Herbert, CEO of MasterDrive, urged policymakers and the public alike to prioritise the strategies that proved effective over the Easter weekend.

“Authorities should replicate measures taken over Easter weekend to keep these reckless drivers off the road. Additionally, as we face another two weekends where drivers are more likely to drive after drinking, the past weekend should serve as a warning that every organisation must take extremely seriously.” The ongoing campaign to eliminate drunk driving garnered fresh momentum during a recent roundtable discussion hosted by AWARE.org. This collaborative effort saw thought leaders from various sectors, including the automotive industry, road safety organisations, and government agencies, come together to brainstorm sustainable solutions. “Eliminating drunk driving is something MasterDrive prioritises. The organisation drives this message home through various activations that emphasise the danger of driving under the influence,” Herbert said.

One such initiative, the “Drunk Buster Goggles,” allows participants to experience the impairments associated with alcohol consumption while behind the wheel of a motorised scooter. This eye-opening experience leaves drivers with a stark understanding of how alcohol can affect vision and reaction times, emphasising the harsh realities of driving under the influence. This year marks a significant continuation of AWARE.org’s impactful Road Safety Programme, which has already shown considerable results in its first year. Notable achievements from the previous year included: