The National Zoological Garden (NZG) in Pretoria has taken a significant step towards enriching its marine life collection with the arrival of three Blacktip Reef Sharks and over 200 vibrant marine fish. This new wave of aquatic inhabitants is set to energise the largest inland aquarium on the African continent, providing visitors with an even more captivating look into the complexities and beauty of ocean life. In a bid to foster greater appreciation for biodiversity and marine conservation, the recent additions underline NZG's commitment to educating the public about the ocean's diverse ecosystems. Tracy Rehse, Director of Animal Collections at NZG, emphasized the importance of the latest arrivals. “The arrival of these animals not only adds to the beauty and diversity of our exhibits but also helps us tell a bigger story about ocean ecosystems and the threats they face.”

The Blacktip Reef Shark (Carcharhinus melanopterus) is known for its striking black-tipped fins and hunting agility. Native to the shallow waters of the Indo-Pacific, these sharks are not just beautiful; they play a vital role in their ecosystem, preying on fish and crustaceans. Unfortunately, they are currently classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation (IUCN) due to pressing threats such as habitat destruction and overfishing. Typically, these sharks live up to 12 years in the wild, yet in well-maintained aquariums, they can thrive for over 20 years, potentially reaching lengths between 1.5 to 2 metres. The sharks journeyed to their new home, arriving at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from Kenya after a 10-hour flight. Each shark was carefully transported in a large 1,000-litre plastic tank equipped with secure lids and connected to life support systems, ensuring they received adequate oxygenation throughout their voyage. Upon arrival, the NZG team meticulously acclimatised the sharks, gradually adjusting water temperature, salinity, and pH levels to facilitate a smooth transition into their new environment.