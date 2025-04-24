Finding hope this Earth Day: innovations and recoveries in climate action

Polar bear fur could help scientists determine how to replace human-made fibers often treated with toxic “forever chemicals Image: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post

Yes, the headlines are bleak. Yes, scientists are sounding the alarm. Yes, a growing pile of studies warn that the world is “on the brink of irreversible climate disaster,” as a recent “State of the Climate” report put it. It’s easy to feel like the planet is on fire - because, well, sometimes it literally is. But even amid the floods, droughts and devastating forecasts, it’s not all doom: Innovators are reimagining how we power our lives, nature is pulling off surprising comebacks, cities are cleaning their air, and nations are opening their wallets. This Earth Day, take a break from the doomscrolling. Here are five reasons to hope - and maybe even feel a flicker of optimism. New technology and clean-energy breakthroughs The future isn’t just solar panels and wind turbines anymore. Innovations that sound like they’re pulled from a sci-fi script are already hitting streets, factories and even seas.

In Stockholm, the world’s first electric flying ferry is now transporting commuters across the water - gliding above the surface to reduce drag, slash emissions and cut commute times in half. New electric-vehicle batteries made with abundant iron, instead of expensive nickel or cobalt, are making EVs cheaper, safer and less flammable. Some companies are scaling up “flow batteries,” refrigerator-size units that store renewable energy and could eventually replace gas and coal as reliable backup power. Even concrete - one of the most polluting materials on Earth - is getting a green makeover, with start-ups using everything from carbon-infused mixes to construction waste to lower emissions. And for those facing longer wildfire seasons, an $85 DIY air purifier built from a box fan and a furnace filter is proving surprisingly effective at scrubbing indoor air. None of this on its own solves for climate change. But it’s the kind of forward momentum that, multiplied at scale, could help reshape the energy economy.

Nature’s unexpected tools to fight climate change Not all climate solutions are made by people. Some are hiding in plain sight - buried in rocks, growing in the ocean or clinging to the fur of a polar bear. Scientists have found a way to supercharge ordinary rocks to trap carbon pollution. When heated to extreme temperatures, common minerals like olivine transform into materials that can soak up carbon dioxide from the air and transfer it deep into Earth’s oceans - speeding up a natural geological process that would otherwise take millennia. In the Arctic, researchers have turned their attention to polar bear fur, which repels water and ice so efficiently that it’s inspiring new materials that could one day replace the advanced human-made fibers often treated with toxic “forever chemicals.” And in Greenland, teams are harvesting glacial “rock flour” - fine sediment ground by ancient ice - to absorb carbon.

Then there’s seaweed - a fast-growing, carbon-hungry crop that could soon fertilize soil, replace plastic and fuel cars and power grids. In the Caribbean, where sargassum invasions are overwhelming beaches, entrepreneurs are racing to turn a problem into a planet-friendly product. They’re not silver bullets. But these natural systems could become some of the most powerful - and least invasive - climate tools we have. Species bouncing back Not every climate headline ends in extinction. Around the world, animals once written off are making slow, determined comebacks - with help from scientists, conservationists and communities. Sea turtles, for one, are slowly swimming back from the brink. A sweeping global survey published this month found that more than half of the world’s populations are showing signs of recovery, thanks to decades of conservation work and legal protections.

In Brazil’s Cerrado grassland, the great-billed seed finch has returned after more than 50 years. Nearly driven out of existence by the illegal pet trade, the bird species is breeding and nesting in the wild after conservationists released more than 300 captive-bred birds since 2018, conservation news outlet Mongabay reported. Further south in Brazil, giant anteaters were recently spotted in the state of Rio Grande do Sul for the first time in more than 130 years. Researchers see the sightings as a hopeful sign that rewilding efforts in nearby Argentina - where the species has been gradually reintroduced since 2007 - are beginning to pay off.