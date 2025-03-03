Three Zimbabwean nationals arrested for kidnapping and ransom in Stellenbosch

A man was rescued after being kidnapped in Stellenbosch A man was rescued after being kidnapped in Stellenbosch

Three Zimbabwean nationals, Luckmore Tawanda Muzhira, 28, Takudzwa Trust Nzounhenda, 35, and Itai Elvis Takawira, 39 appeared in the Stellenbosch Regional Court this morning after being arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH), armed robbery, and extortion.

The arrests followed a joint operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, SAPS Provincial Organised Crime unit, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), and the Boland K9 Unit.

The operation was launched on 28 February 2025, after a complaint was received the previous day regarding the disappearance of a victim from his shop in Stellenbosch.

According to reports, the victim went missing on 27 February 2025, prompting his family to raise the alarm.

Later that day, the victim's family received a WhatsApp message from an unknown sender, claiming to know the whereabouts of the victim and demanding a ransom of R100 000.

The sender further alleged that the kidnappers were asking for R5 million but that he personally needed the R100 000 in exchange for the victim’s location, fearing for the man’s life.

As the situation escalated, the victim's brother reportedly received another WhatsApp message containing a video showing the victim with his hands tied and eyes blindfolded.

The message warned that the victim would be killed unless the ransom was paid.

A meticulous investigation by the multi-disciplinary team led to the identification of two suspected vehicles involved in the kidnapping.

On 28 February, one of these vehicles, a black VW, was intercepted near Stellenbosch by the Boland K9 Unit. The victim was found inside the vehicle and was immediately rescued.

He was rushed to hospital for a medical examination and was found to have suffered serious head injuries during the ordeal.

The matter has been postponed to 14 March 2025 for a formal bail application, and the suspects have been remanded in custody.

[email protected]