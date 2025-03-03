Sentencing of two ex-prison wardens highlights scourge of corruption and money laundering

Two ex prison wardens were sentenced for corruption and money laundering.

Major General Makgato, the provincial head of the Hawks, has welcomed the sentencing of two former prison wardens, Message Masijane, 54, and Ncedo Eric Matoti, 48, who were sentenced by the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for their involvement in corruption and money laundering activities.

Their convictions followed a thorough investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, which uncovered their criminal actions.

Both Masijane and Matoti pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The court sentenced both former Goodwood Correctional Services wardens to a fine of R100 000 or 10 years in prison for each of the charges of corruption and money laundering.

However, half of their sentences were suspended for five years, on the condition that they do not commit any further crimes, including corruption, fraud, money laundering, theft, or similar offences, during this period.