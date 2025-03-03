Sentencing of two ex-prison wardens highlights scourge of corruption and money laundering
Two ex prison wardens were sentenced for corruption and money laundering.
Major General Makgato, the provincial head of the Hawks, has welcomed the sentencing of two former prison wardens, Message Masijane, 54, and Ncedo Eric Matoti, 48, who were sentenced by the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for their involvement in corruption and money laundering activities.
Their convictions followed a thorough investigation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, which uncovered their criminal actions.
Both Masijane and Matoti pleaded guilty to the charges against them.
The court sentenced both former Goodwood Correctional Services wardens to a fine of R100 000 or 10 years in prison for each of the charges of corruption and money laundering.
However, half of their sentences were suspended for five years, on the condition that they do not commit any further crimes, including corruption, fraud, money laundering, theft, or similar offences, during this period.
The wardens has to now serve their time or pay a fine.
In addition to their fines and potential prison sentences, both individuals were also declared unfit to possess firearms.
As a result of the suspended sentences, both Masijane and Matoti now face a fine of R50 000 each, or five years of direct imprisonment, if they fail to comply with the terms of their sentence.
The crimes committed by the two wardens took place between 2019 and 2021, when Masijane and Matoti, working at Goodwood Correctional Services, began exploiting their positions by soliciting money from a prisoner in exchange for special favours and privileges.
The Hawks’ investigation revealed a complex money-laundering operation, with funds being funnelled into the bank accounts of their associates.
In total, R355 000 was traced through their illicit dealings.
Major General Makgato expressed his satisfaction with the conviction, emphasising that the case serves as a strong reminder of the Hawks’ commitment to holding corrupt individuals accountable, particularly those who abuse positions of trust within public institutions.