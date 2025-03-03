FOUR PAWS highlights its lifesaving work for rescued big cats on World Wildlife Day
FOUR PAWS has highlighted the daily care work carried out on rescued big cats and other endangered animals.
Image: Hristo Vladev/ FOUR PAWS
As the world marks World Wildlife Day on March 3, FOUR PAWS has highlighted the daily care work carried out on rescued big cats and other endangered animals in 13 wild animal sanctuaries and partner projects around the globe.
A total of seven lionesses recently underwent operations to contain the risk of uterine inflammation (Pyometra) in a four-day sterilisation marathon. The physical health of lions, tigers, bears and other wild animal species that have been rescued from conflict zones and inappropriate private keeping conditions such as zoos, is just as important as a stable mental state, which is ensured by species-appropriate standards and enriching amenities in the sanctuaries.
"Today’s World Wildlife Day is about recognising the rich diversity of wildlife species and highlighting the need to protect them. The inappropriate and often illegal private keeping conditions of big cats, bears and other wild animals born in captivity or captured in their habitat are at the centre of FOUR PAWS’ work. On behalf of the organisation, our global network, and all animal lovers, I would like to thank all animal caretakers around the world for the invaluable work they do every day. Together we will continue to fight for a ban on the private keeping of wild animals and an effective improvement in their welfare,” said FOUR PAWS CEO and President Josef Pfabigan.
A medical examination of lion in Al Ma'wa for Nature and Wildlife, Jordan, is conducted by Dr. Frank Goeritz and Dr. Julia Bohner.
Image: Supplied
Sterilisation marathon
In a mammoth task, wildlife veterinarians of FOUR PAWS recently carried out vital medical interventions, including the sterilisation of seven lionesses at Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife in Jordan, run in cooperation with the Princess Alia Foundation. The veterinary examinations were carried outby Dr Amir Khalil and Dr Marina Ivanova (both FOUR PAWS) and Dr Frank Göritz from the Leibniz Institute of Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW).
“The strong resilience of the lionesses who went through the misery of war in Gaza and Syria has been demonstrated once again. In the last four days we were able to successfully perform intensive medical interventions on a total of seven animals to prevent uterine inflammation - a vital procedure for older lionesses. Today, all patients are well and ready for a treat after the exhausting surgical marathon. The experienced team of Al Ma’wa together with their dedicated veterinarian will now take care of the animals until they are fully recovered,” said FOUR PAWS veterinarian Dr Khalil.
The experienced team of Al Ma’wa together with their dedicated veterinarian will now take care of the animals until they are fully recovered.
Image: Hristo Vladev/ FOUR PAWS
Big cats also need a dentist
Toothache is unpleasant for anyone. Dental care is crucial as it directly impacts the overall wellbeing and quality of life for big cats. Recently tooth extractions and root canal procedures were carried out on lion Lubumbashi, lionesses Zendaya, Dandi and Sheeba at LIONSROCK Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa. Root canal treatment is a more complex procedure which saves the teeth and is not uncommon, especially for fractured canine teeth. In order to assess the big cat’s overall health, blood and urine samples were taken while under anesthesia.
“The standards in our FOUR PAWS sanctuaries and partner projects are at the forefront of wild animal husbandry. These include spacious enclosures, medical monitoring and care as well as natural feed and enrichments to promote physical and cognitive activity,” concluded Pfabigan.