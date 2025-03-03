FOUR PAWS highlights its lifesaving work for rescued big cats on World Wildlife Day

As the world marks World Wildlife Day on March 3, FOUR PAWS has highlighted the daily care work carried out on rescued big cats and other endangered animals in 13 wild animal sanctuaries and partner projects around the globe.

A total of seven lionesses recently underwent operations to contain the risk of uterine inflammation (Pyometra) in a four-day sterilisation marathon. The physical health of lions, tigers, bears and other wild animal species that have been rescued from conflict zones and inappropriate private keeping conditions such as zoos, is just as important as a stable mental state, which is ensured by species-appropriate standards and enriching amenities in the sanctuaries.

"Today’s World Wildlife Day is about recognising the rich diversity of wildlife species and highlighting the need to protect them. The inappropriate and often illegal private keeping conditions of big cats, bears and other wild animals born in captivity or captured in their habitat are at the centre of FOUR PAWS’ work. On behalf of the organisation, our global network, and all animal lovers, I would like to thank all animal caretakers around the world for the invaluable work they do every day. Together we will continue to fight for a ban on the private keeping of wild animals and an effective improvement in their welfare,” said FOUR PAWS CEO and President Josef Pfabigan.