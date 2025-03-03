Celebrating young talent | Western Cape Education Department announces Story Stars Competition winners
Anina Walters and the “Land of Sweets” won the 2024 Story Stars competition. Anina Walters and the “Land of Sweets” won the 2024 Story Stars competition.
Image: Supplied
The Western Cape Education Department has announced the winners of their annual Story Stars creative writing competition.
Now in its 5th year, the competition encourages Grade 4 learners to explore their creativity through storytelling.
The Department’s MEC for Education, David Maynier, explained that the competition was created to inspire young learners and help develop their writing skills.
“We created this competition to ignite the imagination of young minds and encourage them to develop essential skills in writing and storytelling,” said Maynier.
This year’s top 3 winners are:
- 1st place: Anina Walters – Durbanville Primary School, Metro North
- 2nd place: Isabella Hubbard – Kleinmond Primary School, Overberg
- 3rd place: Hafsa Ackers – Rustenberg Girls Primary School, Metro Central
“We are excited to celebrate these talented learners and their creative achievements,” Maynier added.
2023 winner: Zia van den Berg – Kenridge Primary School 2023 winner: Zia van den Berg – Kenridge Primary School
Image: Supplied
2022 winner: Umar Jones – Blossom Street Primary School 2022 winner: Umar Jones – Blossom Street Primary School
Image: Supplied
Anina’s winning story, The Land of Sweets, has been turned into an animated film, with Anina herself voicing the character of Anina Mouse, alongside Felix and Felicity. Anina was approached last year to record her voice for the animated film, which was revealed today. The film can be viewed here:https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/story-stars
“We’re thrilled to bring Anina’s imaginative world to life,” said Maynier. “It’s a great example of how creativity can lead to exciting opportunities.”
Anina follows in the footsteps of previous winners, including Keschrie Booysen (2020), Xia Du Toit (2021), Umar Jones (2022), and Zia van den Berg (2023). Her story takes Felix and Felicity to a whimsical land full of toffee trees, marshmallow mice, and a pretzel prison.
“This competition is about more than just winning,” Maynier concluded. “It’s about encouraging every learner to discover the joy of storytelling and the doors it can open.”
2021 winner: Xia Du Toit – Laerskool Mikro 2021 winner: Xia Du Toit – Laerskool Mikro
Image: Supplied
The 2025 Story Stars competition has also been launched. Grade 4 learners are invited to write the next chapter of Felix and Felicity’s adventures.
Entries are due by 12 May 2025.
“We can’t wait to see what imaginative stories our learners will create this year,” Maynier said.
Prizes include tablets, book bags, and a cash prize learning support payment for the winning school.