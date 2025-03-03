Celebrating young talent | Western Cape Education Department announces Story Stars Competition winners

Anina Walters and the “Land of Sweets” won the 2024 Story Stars competition. Anina Walters and the “Land of Sweets” won the 2024 Story Stars competition.

The Western Cape Education Department has announced the winners of their annual Story Stars creative writing competition.

Now in its 5th year, the competition encourages Grade 4 learners to explore their creativity through storytelling.

The Department’s MEC for Education, David Maynier, explained that the competition was created to inspire young learners and help develop their writing skills.

“We created this competition to ignite the imagination of young minds and encourage them to develop essential skills in writing and storytelling,” said Maynier.

This year’s top 3 winners are:

1st place: Anina Walters – Durbanville Primary School, Metro North

2nd place: Isabella Hubbard – Kleinmond Primary School, Overberg

3rd place: Hafsa Ackers – Rustenberg Girls Primary School, Metro Central

“We are excited to celebrate these talented learners and their creative achievements,” Maynier added.