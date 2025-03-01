WATCH: Mrs SA semi-finalist Carmen Rodrigues' journey from grief to empowerment

Carmen Rodrigues will be strutting her stuff at the 2025 Mrs South Africa competition

Mom of three and dedicated wife, Carmen Rodrigues, will be proudly representing Cape Town on the national stage of the Mrs South Africa 2025 competition, set to take place at Emperors Palace in July and November.

The humble, yet confident, career woman who grew up in Bellville-South, sharing a room with her three sisters, shared that it was a particularly difficult time in her life that inspired her to take part in the pageant.

"I knew I had to do something drastic. I was losing myself-as Carmen, after losing my mom," she began, reflecting on the profound impact of her mother's passing.

"I lost the person who taught me so much, and then I almost lost myself."

Rodrigues, who now lives in Rondebosch, explained that the competition became a way for her to remind herself of the life lessons her mother had imparted, while also holding onto the love and strength her mother had given her.

"More importantly, I needed to hold onto that love and share it with other women and children who didn't get the opportunity to experience it," she continued.

Her mother, whom she describes as "the strongest, the most resilient, the most God-fearing, and the most beautifully amazing woman I know," instilled in her the importance of respect, hard work, and always doing the right thing.