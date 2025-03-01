WATCH: Mrs SA semi-finalist Carmen Rodrigues' journey from grief to empowerment
Carmen Rodrigues will be strutting her stuff at the 2025 Mrs South Africa competition
Image: Supplied
Mom of three and dedicated wife, Carmen Rodrigues, will be proudly representing Cape Town on the national stage of the Mrs South Africa 2025 competition, set to take place at Emperors Palace in July and November.
The humble, yet confident, career woman who grew up in Bellville-South, sharing a room with her three sisters, shared that it was a particularly difficult time in her life that inspired her to take part in the pageant.
"I knew I had to do something drastic. I was losing myself-as Carmen, after losing my mom," she began, reflecting on the profound impact of her mother's passing.
"I lost the person who taught me so much, and then I almost lost myself."
Rodrigues, who now lives in Rondebosch, explained that the competition became a way for her to remind herself of the life lessons her mother had imparted, while also holding onto the love and strength her mother had given her.
"More importantly, I needed to hold onto that love and share it with other women and children who didn't get the opportunity to experience it," she continued.
Her mother, whom she describes as "the strongest, the most resilient, the most God-fearing, and the most beautifully amazing woman I know," instilled in her the importance of respect, hard work, and always doing the right thing.
Carmen Rodrigues said she entered the competition grey hair and all.
Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters
These values, along with a deep sense of love and compassion, have remained at the heart of Rodrigues’ journey as she takes on this exciting new chapter in her life.
The passing of her mother on 15 October 2023 marked a turning point in her life.
"Since then, I made a conscious decision to never miss an opportunity,"
However, after a year of self-reflection in 2024, she realised that she had been giving so much of herself to others, and forgot about herself.
"I felt as if I had so much more value to add in all aspects of life, but I was struggling to ignite those dormant flames, because I was not investing in myself enough," she explained.
As she neared her 40th birthday, Carmen found herself asking, "What have I done for myself that has made me shine as an individual, Carmen? Who is Carmen besides being a mommy, a life partner, a line manager?
It was Rodrigues’ children, however, who gave her the final push to enter the competition.
Despite the Mrs South Africa workshops coinciding with her daughter’s confirmation, her daughter encouraged her to pursue her dreams.
"She said to me, “There is no way you are staying, I have enough support, you are doing you no matter what.” she said, "My kids know my heart, and they are the best things God could have given me. I could not have done this without them."
Now, as a semi-finalist for Mrs South Africa 2025, Carmen is determined to be a role model for others, especially young girls and boys who are in need of guidance and life lessons.
Mom of three Carmen Rodrigues
Image: Supplied
Rodrigues shared her vision of becoming a brand ambassador for places like a children’s home or gender based violence shelter.
With the support of her family and the inspiration of her late mother, Carmen is on a path to empower herself and others, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience.
“I found myself again, I found my vibe, I found Carmen, and I want to share all that was taught to me with the younger generation of women. I want to continue my mom’s legacy and make every young girl feel empowered!”
To vote for Rodrigues, follow the Mrs South Africa pages on social media and find her voting page.
Weekend Argus