South Africa's police misconduct crisis | Key statistics from the IPID Report
The 23/24 IPID report revealed more than 5000 cases of police misconduct
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has released a damning report detailing a sharp rise in police misconduct across South Africa, with more than 5000 cases reported in the past year.
From unlawful killings to torture, corruption, and sexual violence, the country’s law enforcement officers are increasingly being caught on the wrong side of the law.
According to the 2023/2024 IPID Annual Performance Report, 5 136 cases of police-related incidents were recorded.
The report revealed 460 deaths due to police action, marking a 17% increase from the previous year. A further 212 people died while in police custody.
The report further highlighted 273 cases of torture, a 20% increase, with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal emerging as hotspots. While the number of assault cases dropped by 5%, the were still 3 176 incidents reported underscoring ongoing concerns about police brutality.
Gun violence was also worrying with 621 cases of police firearm discharges reported. Although this figure represents a 13% decrease, it remains a significant point of concern, particularly in Gauteng with 169 cases, Western Cape 80, and KwaZulu-Natal 78.
IPID recorded 110 cases of rape by police officers, with the majority occurring in KwaZulu-Natal 26, Gauteng 20, and the Western Cape 19.
Even more is the 75% increase in cases of rape within police custody, where seven such incidents were reported.
Two police officers recently appeared in court for the alleged rape of a woman.
Among the most recent cases, two officers appeared in the Mooreesburg Magistrate Court on charges of rape. According to IPID, the officers, aged 32 and 34, allegedly offered a woman a lift in a state vehicle.
After pulling over on the side of the road, they allegedly raped her. The victim reported the incident at the Piketburg Police Station, leading to their arrest on February 15.
The matter was later remanded to March 5 for a bail application, with the officers remaining in custody. The two are currently facing disciplinary action.
In another incident, Nathan Robertson was fatally wounded by a SAPS "warning bullet" in Firgrove.
Robertson was among a crowd being searched by members of Operation Restore.
According to sources, the situation turned chaotic when police attempted to arrest an individual, leading an officer to fire two warning shots, one of which fatally struck Robertson.
Another case under investigation is that of Latiefa Freeman, 57, who was shot in the head on 17 September 2024 in Manenberg Laan. Freeman spent over three weeks in hospital due to her injuries.
Latiefa Freeman passed away after allegedly being shot by cops.
Her husband, Abduragmaan Freeman, 57, explained that his wife of 40 years was on her way to her sister's house when children began throwing stones at each other.
As police arrived on the scene, they fired rubber bullets to disperse the children, and one of the bullets struck Latiefa.
Abduragmaan, after repeatedly seeking answers and waiting for an apology, now demands accountability from the officer who fired the shot. "Cops are not above the law!" he stated.
Whistleblower and Human Rights Defender, Zona Mortan, highlighted concerns about the South African Police Service (SAPS) and its ability to effectively maintain law and order due to internal issues.
“The SAPS is constitutionally responsible to maintain Law and Order in SA. When we have an Organisation that is compromised by Officers in Uniform it impacts on the trust relationship with the citizens of the Country.
“The Labour Unions dealing also don't deter criminality amongst Police Officers. It has become normal to hear that yet another member of Police has been arrested for Rape or Fraud and yet they remain within the ranks of the Police
“Only when the Management of SAPS is serious in addressing criminal behaviour of Police Officers will we as law abiding citizens start seeing a difference,” she said.
Below is a glance at some of the key statistics:
Total reported cases: 5,136
Deaths due to police action: 460 (+17%)
Deaths in police custody: 212 (-4%)
Assault cases: 3,176 (-5%)
Torture cases: 273 (+20%)
Police firearm discharge complaints: 621 (-13%)
Rape by police officers: 110 (-10%)
Rape in police custody: 7 (+75%)
Corruption cases: 79 (+11%)