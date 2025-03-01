South Africa's police misconduct crisis | Key statistics from the IPID Report

The 23/24 IPID report revealed more than 5000 cases of police misconduct Image: FILE

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has released a damning report detailing a sharp rise in police misconduct across South Africa, with more than 5000 cases reported in the past year. From unlawful killings to torture, corruption, and sexual violence, the country’s law enforcement officers are increasingly being caught on the wrong side of the law. According to the 2023/2024 IPID Annual Performance Report, 5 136 cases of police-related incidents were recorded. The report revealed 460 deaths due to police action, marking a 17% increase from the previous year. A further 212 people died while in police custody. The report further highlighted 273 cases of torture, a 20% increase, with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal emerging as hotspots. While the number of assault cases dropped by 5%, the were still 3 176 incidents reported underscoring ongoing concerns about police brutality. Gun violence was also worrying with 621 cases of police firearm discharges reported. Although this figure represents a 13% decrease, it remains a significant point of concern, particularly in Gauteng with 169 cases, Western Cape 80, and KwaZulu-Natal 78. IPID recorded 110 cases of rape by police officers, with the majority occurring in KwaZulu-Natal 26, Gauteng 20, and the Western Cape 19. Even more is the 75% increase in cases of rape within police custody, where seven such incidents were reported.

Two police officers recently appeared in court for the alleged rape of a woman. Image: File

Among the most recent cases, two officers appeared in the Mooreesburg Magistrate Court on charges of rape. According to IPID, the officers, aged 32 and 34, allegedly offered a woman a lift in a state vehicle. After pulling over on the side of the road, they allegedly raped her. The victim reported the incident at the Piketburg Police Station, leading to their arrest on February 15. The matter was later remanded to March 5 for a bail application, with the officers remaining in custody. The two are currently facing disciplinary action. In another incident, Nathan Robertson was fatally wounded by a SAPS "warning bullet" in Firgrove. Robertson was among a crowd being searched by members of Operation Restore. According to sources, the situation turned chaotic when police attempted to arrest an individual, leading an officer to fire two warning shots, one of which fatally struck Robertson. Another case under investigation is that of Latiefa Freeman, 57, who was shot in the head on 17 September 2024 in Manenberg Laan. Freeman spent over three weeks in hospital due to her injuries.

Latiefa Freeman passed away after allegedly being shot by cops. Image: Supplied