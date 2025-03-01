Solar power sales surge | South Africans adapt to load shedding

Solar is regarded as a solution to the energy crisis.

In light of Eskom's unreliability when providing electricity, businesses have seen a surge in the sale of alternative power sources as residents push to reduce their reliance on the national grid.

The growing demand for back-up power solutions has led to a boom in sales of inverters, generators, and solar systems, with retailers and solar solution providers scrambling to meet the demand.

After an unprecedented 323 days without load shedding between 1 April 2024 and 20 February 2025, South African consumers found themselves rushing back to stores and contacting companies in a bid to safeguard against power disruptions.

In stark contrast to the same period last year, which saw 32 days of rolling blackouts, this year’s 99% electricity availability had many wondering if the country was turning a corner.

However, Eskom last weekend announced the return of Stage 6 load shedding, only to eventually scale it back to Stage 2, and then suspend it.

The growing popularity of hybrid solar systems, which combine solar power with grid electricity, has become a noteworthy trend.

These systems have gained significant traction among South Africans seeking energy independence during the day, while still relying on the national grid for backup when needed.

Gareth Castle, managing director of IP Solutions, said the demand for these hybrid systems has skyrocketed in response to prolonged outages.

"Our demand has increased significantly due to load shedding. Many customers are opting for hybrid solar systems, allowing them to operate off-grid while keeping Eskom or the City of Cape Town as a backup," said Castel.

He explained this hybrid solution offers the best of both worlds—energy independence while maintaining grid back-up.

While the initial installation costs remain a barrier for many, complete solar systems typically start around R75 000, depending on size and specifications, making it an investment that requires careful consideration.

Castle said, despite this, many consumers are willing to embrace the long-term benefits of solar power, especially when paired with reliable inverter and battery systems from popular brands such as Deye, Victron, Sunsynk, and Mercer.

“Additionally, brands like JA Solar, Canadian Solar, and Longi are quickly gaining traction in the solar panel market. Paired with the right inverters and batteries, these systems often come with extended warranties, making the investment more attractive.”