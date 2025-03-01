Solar power sales surge | South Africans adapt to load shedding
Solar is regarded as a solution to the energy crisis.
Image: Pexels
In light of Eskom's unreliability when providing electricity, businesses have seen a surge in the sale of alternative power sources as residents push to reduce their reliance on the national grid.
The growing demand for back-up power solutions has led to a boom in sales of inverters, generators, and solar systems, with retailers and solar solution providers scrambling to meet the demand.
After an unprecedented 323 days without load shedding between 1 April 2024 and 20 February 2025, South African consumers found themselves rushing back to stores and contacting companies in a bid to safeguard against power disruptions.
In stark contrast to the same period last year, which saw 32 days of rolling blackouts, this year’s 99% electricity availability had many wondering if the country was turning a corner.
However, Eskom last weekend announced the return of Stage 6 load shedding, only to eventually scale it back to Stage 2, and then suspend it.
The growing popularity of hybrid solar systems, which combine solar power with grid electricity, has become a noteworthy trend.
These systems have gained significant traction among South Africans seeking energy independence during the day, while still relying on the national grid for backup when needed.
Gareth Castle, managing director of IP Solutions, said the demand for these hybrid systems has skyrocketed in response to prolonged outages.
"Our demand has increased significantly due to load shedding. Many customers are opting for hybrid solar systems, allowing them to operate off-grid while keeping Eskom or the City of Cape Town as a backup," said Castel.
He explained this hybrid solution offers the best of both worlds—energy independence while maintaining grid back-up.
While the initial installation costs remain a barrier for many, complete solar systems typically start around R75 000, depending on size and specifications, making it an investment that requires careful consideration.
Castle said, despite this, many consumers are willing to embrace the long-term benefits of solar power, especially when paired with reliable inverter and battery systems from popular brands such as Deye, Victron, Sunsynk, and Mercer.
“Additionally, brands like JA Solar, Canadian Solar, and Longi are quickly gaining traction in the solar panel market. Paired with the right inverters and batteries, these systems often come with extended warranties, making the investment more attractive.”
The inverters can handle a wide range of input voltages and currents from different strings of solar panels, making them part of a highly adaptable system that maximises energy production.
Image: Supplied
Massmart's spokesperson, Gia Hole, said the demand for solar power solutions, in particular, spiked significantly.
"The increased investment in solar solutions by South African consumers and businesses has been well-documented, particularly at the height of load shedding. For customers looking to invest in alternative power solutions, we have a compelling range of options available, catering to all budgets," Hole said.
Through its retail chains, Makro, Game, and Builders, Massmart is offering a wide range of solutions, including inverters from R1 400, generators from R1 999, and portable power stations from R2 599. These products provide a lifeline to many South Africans who regularly face prolonged blackouts.
Evan D’Arcy-Jones, managing member of Cape Inverters, shared his insights on the growing trend of solar power adoption: “In the event of load shedding, enquiries spike dramatically. But as soon as load shedding is suspended, the enquiries drop.
“While many people initially turn to solar solutions during load shedding, we are seeing a shift toward permanent off-the-grid solutions as more households and businesses opt for energy independence.”
Cape Inverters, which has installed over 3 000 systems, recommended that consumers prepare for future outages by investing in backup power solutions. “It’s important to have a backup system in place, whether it’s for your home or business,” D’Arcy-Jones advised.
“Lithium batteries are especially popular, as they come with warranties ranging from 5 to 10 years, compared to the shorter 6-month warranties often given with AGM batteries.”
Generators, inverters and going completely off the grid through solar are all forms of backup measures to help alleviate the impact of load shedding.
Image: File
When it comes to the benefits of solar power, D’Arcy-Jones noted that solar panels can significantly reduce monthly electricity bills and lessen reliance on Eskom’s inconsistent power supply.
“However, installation costs can be high, particularly with the new requirement for municipalities to sign off on SSEG certificates, which must be done by qualified engineers. Additionally, solar panels need regular cleaning to maintain efficiency, and during the winter months, there may still be a reliance on Eskom for power.”
He said consumers are also opting for solar systems approved by the City of Cape Town (COCT) as more people move toward these higher-quality, reliable systems.
D’Arcy-Jones also emphasised the importance of making informed choices when selecting inverters and solar panels.
Weekend Argus