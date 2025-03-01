Discover affordable childcare options at Melela’s Kids Corner at GrandWest for your next date night
Image: Supplied
Date night can feel like a challenge for parents, especially when finding someone trustworthy to look after the kids becomes a hurdle. Thankfully, GrandWest has come to the rescue with a thoughtful solution, offering a safe, affordable childcare option that allows parents to enjoy a night out — guilt-free.
Since 2019, Indira Melela Lubambo has been heading Melela’s Kids Corner, a childcare service located at the GrandWest entertainment complex.
The facility provides a secure and fun environment for children aged six months to 12 years, open seven days a week from 10 am until 11 pm.
With a play area featuring a jungle gym, art corner, PlayStation, and educational games, kids can enjoy their own “date night” as well.
The facility has a strict policy: children can stay for a maximum of four hours, ensuring that the service is used for a short break, whether it’s to enjoy a meal, see a show, or have a few hours to themselves.
“The goal is to give parents time for a meal or an event, not to leave their children for extended periods. It’s about giving them a chance to unwind while knowing their kids are safe. It’s about balance — parents get a well-deserved break, and their children get to have fun in a secure environment,” said Lubambo.
Image: Supplied
GrandWest first partnered with Lubambo’s non-profit, Melela 4 Children, in 2019, offering funding to help make the childcare service a reality.
Last year, they provided a loan of R111,000 and a grant of R58,000 to support its operations.
Melela 4 Children, which helps over 500 Grade 4 to Grade 6 learners from local primary schools, also benefits from the profits of Melela’s Kids Corner, funding vital Maths and English tutoring for children in townships like Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Dunoon, and Nyanga.
“We are always happy to support initiatives that make a real difference in the community,” said Mervyn Naidoo, General Manager of GrandWest.
“With Melela’s Kids Corner, parents can enjoy a guilt-free date, knowing their children are having fun and are well taken care of. And on top of that, their payment goes towards a wonderful cause that helps underprivileged children receive an education.”
Image: Supplied
With a trained, first-aid certified team of assistants and a strict check-in/check-out policy, parents can rest easy knowing that their little ones are safe while they enjoy a much-needed break.
The service operates with clear guidelines and a focus on short-term care, giving parents the peace of mind they deserve.
So, whether you're enjoying a lunch with friends, catching a show, or heading out on a date night, Melela’s Kids Corner at GrandWest offers a much-needed solution, giving parents the time to relax while supporting a good cause.
As Lubambo says, “It’s all about providing a balance — giving parents a break and giving children a better future.”