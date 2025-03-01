Discover affordable childcare options at Melela’s Kids Corner at GrandWest for your next date night

Melela's Kids Corner can be found in Gradwest Casino. Melela's Kids Corner can be found in Gradwest Casino.

Date night can feel like a challenge for parents, especially when finding someone trustworthy to look after the kids becomes a hurdle. Thankfully, GrandWest has come to the rescue with a thoughtful solution, offering a safe, affordable childcare option that allows parents to enjoy a night out — guilt-free.

Since 2019, Indira Melela Lubambo has been heading Melela’s Kids Corner, a childcare service located at the GrandWest entertainment complex.

The facility provides a secure and fun environment for children aged six months to 12 years, open seven days a week from 10 am until 11 pm.

With a play area featuring a jungle gym, art corner, PlayStation, and educational games, kids can enjoy their own “date night” as well.

The facility has a strict policy: children can stay for a maximum of four hours, ensuring that the service is used for a short break, whether it’s to enjoy a meal, see a show, or have a few hours to themselves.

“The goal is to give parents time for a meal or an event, not to leave their children for extended periods. It’s about giving them a chance to unwind while knowing their kids are safe. It’s about balance — parents get a well-deserved break, and their children get to have fun in a secure environment,” said Lubambo.