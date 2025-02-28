Tackling gun violence in South Africa | a call for change

Gun violence continues to be a devastating problem in South Africa and across Southern Africa, with systemic issues such as widespread firearm availability, high youth unemployment, and the glorification of gang culture exacerbating the crisis.

Research presented at the Silencing the Guns in SA – Addressing Root Causes & Reporting Beyond Violence event highlighted these underlying factors and proposed a shift in how the media reports on crime, urging a move towards solutions-focused journalism.

The event brought together key stakeholders from South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho, and Namibia to discuss these pressing issues and explore how the media can play a constructive role in addressing gun violence.

Keynote speaker Aziz Hartley, a former editor of Cape Argus and Weekend Argus, spoke about the media’s influence on public perception.

He remarked: “It is said that bad news sells—controversy, scandal, and violence attract readers and increase advertising revenue.”

Hartley pointed out that sensationalised crime reporting often glamorises violence, perpetuating cycles of gangsterism and encouraging youth involvement in crime.

“We need to reframe our approach, focusing on peacebuilding and reconciliation,” he added.

Hartley emphasised the need for editorial policies that prioritise ethical, solutions-based journalism, advocating for a shift from sensationalism to reporting that highlights conflict resolution and positive community changes.