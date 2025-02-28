Tackling gun violence in South Africa | a call for change
Gun violence remains a concern for the country.
Gun violence continues to be a devastating problem in South Africa and across Southern Africa, with systemic issues such as widespread firearm availability, high youth unemployment, and the glorification of gang culture exacerbating the crisis.
Research presented at the Silencing the Guns in SA – Addressing Root Causes & Reporting Beyond Violence event highlighted these underlying factors and proposed a shift in how the media reports on crime, urging a move towards solutions-focused journalism.
The event brought together key stakeholders from South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho, and Namibia to discuss these pressing issues and explore how the media can play a constructive role in addressing gun violence.
Keynote speaker Aziz Hartley, a former editor of Cape Argus and Weekend Argus, spoke about the media’s influence on public perception.
He remarked: “It is said that bad news sells—controversy, scandal, and violence attract readers and increase advertising revenue.”
Hartley pointed out that sensationalised crime reporting often glamorises violence, perpetuating cycles of gangsterism and encouraging youth involvement in crime.
“We need to reframe our approach, focusing on peacebuilding and reconciliation,” he added.
Hartley emphasised the need for editorial policies that prioritise ethical, solutions-based journalism, advocating for a shift from sensationalism to reporting that highlights conflict resolution and positive community changes.
Prof. Brian Williams with Aziz Hartley at the Peace Journalism Workshop .
This call for a new media approach is especially important in light of alarming crime statistics in South Africa.
Recent data revealed that firearms are involved in a significant portion of murders, with over 2,800 gun-related killings reported between October and December 2024 alone.
The crisis is not only due to the easy availability of guns but also the deep-rooted social issues that drive violent behaviour, such as poverty, substance abuse, and a culture that normalises gang violence.
Monique Hansen, Regional Coordinator for Gun Free SA, provided a comprehensive look at the historical and systemic factors contributing to gun violence.
“South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and the widespread availability of firearms exacerbates this crisis,” she explained.
Hansen stressed the importance of stricter gun control measures and addressing the root causes of violence, including youth unemployment, substance abuse, and the glorification of gangster culture.
At the event, the Peace My City Committee was launched on 22 February 2025, aiming to reduce gun violence in high-crime areas such as Bonteheuwel, Langa, and Manenberg.
The committee, led by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and supported by various peace organisations, seeks to establish firearm-free zones and promote community-driven solutions.
Professor Brian Williams, a key speaker at the launch, addressed the different forms of violence that need to be tackled to bring about meaningful change.
"We must address direct, structural, and psychological violence to create lasting peace,” he said.
The peace committee pledged to uphold peace.
Patsy Daniels from Manenberg also emphasised the importance of grassroots involvement, stating that solutions must acknowledge the socio-economic challenges faced by these communities.
Abisola Shofyeke, Regional Coordinator of IPYG, pointed to the success of peace efforts in other parts of the world, such as Mindanao in the Philippines, where HWPL facilitated peace through dialogue and mediation.
“Through dialogue and mediation, HWPL helped end a decades-long conflict. This proves that peace is possible when communities and leaders commit to real solutions,” she said.
While firearms remain a primary instrument of death, with guns involved in 42% of murders in late 2024, experts agree that tackling the issue requires more than just stricter laws—it demands a holistic approach that addresses the systemic drivers of violence, promotes conflict resolution, and focuses on long-term solutions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has also acknowledged the need for stronger actions, including more effective enforcement of gun laws and the recovery of illegal firearms.
