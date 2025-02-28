Justice for Ayesha Kelly, 10, as her killers are sentenced to 30 years in jail

After nearly five years of walking in and out of the corridors of Cape Town courts, the family of 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly can finally close a painful chapter in their lives.

Two men accused of her death were sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment at the Western Cape High Court, bringing a sense of justice to a family that has long awaited this moment.

On December 8, 2019, Ayesha, along with three of her friends, was sent to the tuck shop near her home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain to buy bread.

What should have been a normal outing turned into a horrific tragedy when members of the Hard Living gang opened fire in the area.

A stray bullet struck Ayesha, killing her instantly.

The incident sparked an immediate response from the Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Prevention Unit, who arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Through witness statements, Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman linked Cameron Julies, Chadwin Williams, and Nathaniel Arendse—members of the Hard Living gang—to the crime.

A 72-hour plan was initiated, and all suspects were arrested that same evening, where Williams was found in possession of a firearm.

Bail for the three was successfully opposed at magistrate court level, and the case was swiftly referred to the Western Cape High Court.

Arendse died while in custody.

Despite this setback, the remaining two accused- Williams and Julies- pleaded not guilty to the charges and continued to face trial.

For the Kelly family, the courtroom battles were a painful reminder of their loss.