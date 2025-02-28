Justice for Ayesha Kelly, 10, as her killers are sentenced to 30 years in jail
Murdered ten-year-old Ayesha Kelly
Image: File
After nearly five years of walking in and out of the corridors of Cape Town courts, the family of 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly can finally close a painful chapter in their lives.
Two men accused of her death were sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment at the Western Cape High Court, bringing a sense of justice to a family that has long awaited this moment.
On December 8, 2019, Ayesha, along with three of her friends, was sent to the tuck shop near her home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain to buy bread.
What should have been a normal outing turned into a horrific tragedy when members of the Hard Living gang opened fire in the area.
A stray bullet struck Ayesha, killing her instantly.
The incident sparked an immediate response from the Anti-Gang Unit and Crime Prevention Unit, who arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.
Through witness statements, Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman linked Cameron Julies, Chadwin Williams, and Nathaniel Arendse—members of the Hard Living gang—to the crime.
A 72-hour plan was initiated, and all suspects were arrested that same evening, where Williams was found in possession of a firearm.
Bail for the three was successfully opposed at magistrate court level, and the case was swiftly referred to the Western Cape High Court.
Arendse died while in custody.
Despite this setback, the remaining two accused- Williams and Julies- pleaded not guilty to the charges and continued to face trial.
For the Kelly family, the courtroom battles were a painful reminder of their loss.
Ayesha Kelly’s family outside of court.
Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters
But on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the long-awaited moment arrived: both men were found guilty on all charges.
The case was postponed for sentencing, and on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the court finally delivered its verdict.
Outside of court, Ayesha’s family shared their thoughts on the sentencing.
Fatima Kelly, Ayesha’s aunt said even though they are not quite happy with 30 years, they are happy that that the accused were sentenced.
Ayesha’s grandma Fayrooz Kelly, said even though the sentencing won't bring her baby girl back, she is happy justice was served.
“If you take a life, you must get life, that's what the Judge said but I don't feel it's enough, but at least we know this is over, we don't have to see their faces again."
Fayrooz thanked the detective for walking the journey with them, at every court case and even helping them with a lift to the proceedings.
“Thank you for the hard work and dedication over the past five years, thank you for always being there for us, you made it easier for us, just for standing by our side, thank you!”
Ayesha Kelly's killers were sentenced after five years of court trials.
Image: Supplied
Court watching brief coordinator, Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum Member, as well as Mitchells Plain United Residents Association member, Linda Jones, also thank the detective for being transparent and following up on every detail of the case.
“First we give God glory so that finally the family can move forward. We want to express our gratitude towards all our investigators and the NPA for a successful conviction.”
Jones however believes there is a great concern that needs to be addressed.
"Despite all these amazing efforts by all involved, our courts are faced with constraints when sentences are handed down. The message should be loud and clear, life should be life- forever, it can't be 25 years that's not life
“The perpetrators we witness are younger each time, so 25 years is just not enough to call it justice.”