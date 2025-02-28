Join the Movement | how South Africa's cage-free campaign is transforming food choices
The team at Cage Free SA The team at Cage Free SA
Image: Supplied
A new campaign in South Africa’s food industry is empowering consumers to make more ethical food choices while encouraging businesses to commit to higher animal welfare standards.
The Verified Cage-Free Campaign, launched by the South African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI), recognises businesses that publicly declare their commitment to sourcing only cage-free eggs—including free-range, barn, organic, and pasture-raised.
By signing the Verified Cage-Free commitment, businesses make a transparent, public pledge to phase out battery-cage eggs from their supply chains.
This campaign also seeks to educate consumers about sustainable and ethical food choices and encourage them to support businesses that align with their values.
Zwelisha Shobede, SAFCEI’s Cage-Free Coordinator, highlighted the significance of this movement: “Faiths teach us to care for all of creation, and that includes the animals in our food system. But it is also about human thriving," said Shobede.
"The campaign aims to also help small-scale farmers and other free range and organic producers to access their market and compete effectively with the battery egg producers. This will sustain livelihoods and wellbeing," Shobede added.
South Africa's Verified Cage-Free Campaign is transforming the food industry by promoting ethical choices and higher animal welfare standards South Africa's Verified Cage-Free Campaign is transforming the food industry by promoting ethical choices and higher animal welfare standards
Image: REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM)
“Consumers want to make ethical choices, and businesses want to meet that demand,” said Janneke Blake, Lead Advocate for the Verified Cage-Free Campaign.
“This campaign gives them a clear way to do that—helping consumers identify responsible businesses while celebrating those making the transition.”
The cage-free movement has already gained momentum, with well-known South African brands like Nando’s, Famous Brands, The Vineyard Hotel, The President Hotel, and City Lodge Hotel Group having made cage-free commitments already.
Internationally, companies such as Spur Corporation, McDonald’s, and Nestlé have already committed to sourcing only cage-free eggs, setting a strong precedent for others to follow.
Under the Verified Cage-Free Campaign, a growing number of South African brands and independent businesses are also joining the cage-free movement, including Bootlegger Coffee Company, Butter All Day Breakfast Café, Spirit Cafe and Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition.
Encouraging More Businesses to Commit:The campaign is actively calling on restaurants, retailers, and food producers to sign the Verified Cage-Free commitment and publicly declare their transition to cage-free sourcing.
Businesses that join receive support in making the shift, ensuring the transition is both achievable and impactful.
Why Cage-Free? Hens kept in battery cages spend their entire lives in cramped, unnatural conditions, unable to spread their wings or engage in basic behaviours.
Research shows that cage-free systems improve hen welfare and produce healthier eggs, while also reducing risks associated with intensive factory farming.
SAFCEI Executive Director, Francesca de Gasparis said, “This campaign is not just about the welfare of hens, our aim is for all South Africans to have access to, and to eat healthy, nutritional food that is free from harm. We are inviting businesses to get behind this campaign to show that South Africa can be 100% cage-free, whilst still ensuring every person can afford healthy and nutritious food.”
Chad Cupido, Executive Officer of Beauty Without Cruelty, emphasised the urgency of the transition: “The science is clear—cage-free is better for animals, people, and the planet. The question isn’t whether businesses should transition; it’s how fast they can do it.”