Join the Movement | how South Africa's cage-free campaign is transforming food choices

The team at Cage Free SA The team at Cage Free SA Image: Supplied

A new campaign in South Africa’s food industry is empowering consumers to make more ethical food choices while encouraging businesses to commit to higher animal welfare standards. The Verified Cage-Free Campaign, launched by the South African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (SAFCEI), recognises businesses that publicly declare their commitment to sourcing only cage-free eggs—including free-range, barn, organic, and pasture-raised. By signing the Verified Cage-Free commitment, businesses make a transparent, public pledge to phase out battery-cage eggs from their supply chains. This campaign also seeks to educate consumers about sustainable and ethical food choices and encourage them to support businesses that align with their values. Zwelisha Shobede, SAFCEI’s Cage-Free Coordinator, highlighted the significance of this movement: “Faiths teach us to care for all of creation, and that includes the animals in our food system. But it is also about human thriving," said Shobede. "The campaign aims to also help small-scale farmers and other free range and organic producers to access their market and compete effectively with the battery egg producers. This will sustain livelihoods and wellbeing," Shobede added.

South Africa's Verified Cage-Free Campaign is transforming the food industry by promoting ethical choices and higher animal welfare standards South Africa's Verified Cage-Free Campaign is transforming the food industry by promoting ethical choices and higher animal welfare standards Image: REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM)