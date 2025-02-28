Experience Mi Casa's signature groove at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

MiCasa is set to light up the stage and get people grooving to their sounds. MiCasa is set to light up the stage and get people grooving to their sounds.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, 2 March 2025, because Mi Casa, one of South Africa’s most electrifying house music groups, is set to take the stage at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts!

Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of feel-good vibes, infectious beats, and soul-stirring melodies in the heart of Cape Town.

With over a decade of chart-topping hits under their belt—think “Jika,” “These Streets,” and “Mamacita”—Mi Casa has become a global sensation. The group, made up of frontman J’Something, trumpeter Mo-T, and producer/drummer Dr Duda, is known for blending jazz, house, and soulful vocals into a sound that has earned them multiple awards and legions of fans worldwide.

"Every Mi Casa show is about love, connection, and creating unforgettable memories," said J’Something, expressing excitement about the upcoming performance.

"There’s something truly magical about playing in Cape Town, and we can’t wait to share that magic with our fans.