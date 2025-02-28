Experience Mi Casa's signature groove at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts
MiCasa is set to light up the stage and get people grooving to their sounds. MiCasa is set to light up the stage and get people grooving to their sounds.
Image: Supplied
Mark your calendars for Sunday, 2 March 2025, because Mi Casa, one of South Africa’s most electrifying house music groups, is set to take the stage at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts!
Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon of feel-good vibes, infectious beats, and soul-stirring melodies in the heart of Cape Town.
With over a decade of chart-topping hits under their belt—think “Jika,” “These Streets,” and “Mamacita”—Mi Casa has become a global sensation. The group, made up of frontman J’Something, trumpeter Mo-T, and producer/drummer Dr Duda, is known for blending jazz, house, and soulful vocals into a sound that has earned them multiple awards and legions of fans worldwide.
"Every Mi Casa show is about love, connection, and creating unforgettable memories," said J’Something, expressing excitement about the upcoming performance.
"There’s something truly magical about playing in Cape Town, and we can’t wait to share that magic with our fans.
J’Something, trumpeter Mo-T, and producer/drummer Dr Duda—has captured audiences worldwide with chart-topping hits like “Jika,” “These Streets,” and “Mamacita.” J’Something, trumpeter Mo-T, and producer/drummer Dr Duda—has captured audiences worldwide with chart-topping hits like “Jika,” “These Streets,” and “Mamacita.”
Image: Supplied
"Get ready for an afternoon of dancing, good vibes, and music that brings people together."
If you’ve ever seen Mi Casa live, you’ll know their performances are nothing short of electric.
The energy, the spontaneity,the way they engage the crowd—it’s all part of the Mi Casa magic.
Expect their biggest hits, impromptu jams, and maybe even a few surprises thrown into the mix.
Sarah Struys, Events and Tourism Manager at Kirstenbosch, can’t contain her excitement either: "Mi Casa perfectly embodies the spirit of celebration, unity, and joy.
Their music transcends generations, creating an atmosphere that’s both uplifting and electric. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome them back to Kirstenbosch for what’s sure to be an unforgettable afternoon," said Struys.
So, dust off those dancing shoes, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of music and pure fun!