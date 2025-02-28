Community unites at Miles for Mental Wellness run

Runners from the Mitchells Plain Titans Athletics Club and Portlands Neighbourhood Watch joined the Miles for Mental Wellness group to promote mental wellness

Hundreds of runners, all dressed in green to show their support for mental health awareness, gathered at Westridge Gardens for the Miles for Mental Wellness event.

The participants, from various walks of life and age groups, took part in a 5km run to raise awareness about mental wellness and to share personal stories or those of loved ones affected by mental health issues.

The event marked the culmination of a health promotion campaign led by a group of fourth-year medical students from UCT.

A few weeks prior, the students had been tasked with developing a health promotion campaign in Mitchells Plain, focusing on mental health.

Collaborating with the Portlands neighbourhood watch and the Mitchells Plain Titans Athletics Club, they chose running as a way to bring the community together and highlight the benefits of physical activity on mental well-being.

The campaign took on even greater significance after the tragic death of Niyaaz Smith, a student from Spine Road High, due to mental health-related causes.

This loss made the cause even more urgent, emphasising the need for open dialogue about mental health and for providing support to those who may be struggling in silence.

Alexandra van Stelten, a fourth-year medical student and spokesperson for the campaign, explained the importance of the event.

“To anyone in Mitchells Plain who may be struggling, I want you to know this: about 150 members of your community showed up on a Thursday evening to support mental health awareness. You do not have to feel ashamed to seek help—there are people who care and there is help available to you.”