Community unites at Miles for Mental Wellness run
Runners from the Mitchells Plain Titans Athletics Club and Portlands Neighbourhood Watch joined the Miles for Mental Wellness group to promote mental wellness
Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters
Hundreds of runners, all dressed in green to show their support for mental health awareness, gathered at Westridge Gardens for the Miles for Mental Wellness event.
The participants, from various walks of life and age groups, took part in a 5km run to raise awareness about mental wellness and to share personal stories or those of loved ones affected by mental health issues.
The event marked the culmination of a health promotion campaign led by a group of fourth-year medical students from UCT.
A few weeks prior, the students had been tasked with developing a health promotion campaign in Mitchells Plain, focusing on mental health.
Collaborating with the Portlands neighbourhood watch and the Mitchells Plain Titans Athletics Club, they chose running as a way to bring the community together and highlight the benefits of physical activity on mental well-being.
The campaign took on even greater significance after the tragic death of Niyaaz Smith, a student from Spine Road High, due to mental health-related causes.
This loss made the cause even more urgent, emphasising the need for open dialogue about mental health and for providing support to those who may be struggling in silence.
Alexandra van Stelten, a fourth-year medical student and spokesperson for the campaign, explained the importance of the event.
“To anyone in Mitchells Plain who may be struggling, I want you to know this: about 150 members of your community showed up on a Thursday evening to support mental health awareness. You do not have to feel ashamed to seek help—there are people who care and there is help available to you.”
Alexandra Van Stelten and Timothy Fortune led the group.
Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters
Sherwin Swartbooi was excited to join the run
Image: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters
The core message of the campaign is that change begins with the individual. It encourages breaking the stigma surrounding mental health and creating a supportive community.
Van Stelten compared the struggles of life to running a marathon: “No matter how difficult it feels, I promise you that one day you will look back, and be proud of how far you have come. And like in a marathon, remember that you do not have to do this alone. There are people who care about you and want to support you.”
For those who need support, the campaign provided several helplines:
- National counselling line: 086132232
- Cape Mental Health: +27 (0)21 447 9040
- Suicide crisis helpline: 0800 567 567
- Cipla mental health helpline: 0800 456 789 / SMS 31393