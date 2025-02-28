City of Cape Town to review toilet access policies for transgender individuals

The City of Cape Town has committed to reviewing their policies and guidelines regarding access to its toilet facilities for transgender people.

This comes after a transgender woman Taswald Ruiters was barred from using a female toilet while at a sporting event in Green Point Athletics Stadium last week.

Ruiters said the incident left her feeling humiliated and violated. Ruiters recounts that after using the female bathroom, she and a friend walked to the tuck shop. While there, a man, who introduced himself as the toilet manager, approached her friend.

Ruiters wasn't paying attention to their conversation, but when they walked away, her friend informed her of the troubling exchange. The man allegedly told her friend that Ruiters was not permitted to use the female toilets and that if he caught her doing so again, she would be thrown out of the stadium.

"I asked the manager to show me the rules and regulations regarding toilet usage," Ruiters explained. "I told him I was uncomfortable using the men's bathroom, not just because I’m a transgender woman, but because of the clothes I was wearing. I genuinely feared for my safety.