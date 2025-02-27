WATCH: Atlantis Foundries partners with energy partners to launch major solar plant in Cape Town
Comprising more than 20,000 panels, the system is designed to generate over 20,000 MWh annually and save more than 21,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.
Image: Supplied
Atlantis Foundries, one of Africa’s largest foundries, has partnered with Energy Partners to launch a massive solar generation plant, marking a significant step towards energy security and sustainability.
The plant was officially unveiled on 25 February, with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in attendance.
The solar project, engineered, financed, constructed and operated by Energy Partners, is designed to generate over 20,000 MWh annually, covering up to 20% of the foundry’s energy needs and generating electricity worth more than R35 million per year at current Eskom tariffs.
The system will also save more than 21,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, a critical strategic move in response to the increasing international pressure faced by South African exporters to comply with stricter carbon border tariffs, ESG requirements and sustainability directives, particularly from the European Union, the United States and other developed markets.
"This project is a blueprint for energy-intensive manufacturers looking to mitigate the risks of South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis," said Manie de Waal, CEO of Energy Partners.
"By embracing embedded solar generation, Atlantis Foundries is reducing grid dependence and enhancing resilience.
“Load shedding or not, there is no doubt that South African businesses need to take charge of their energy future.
Geordin Hill-Lewis [centre], Mayor of the City of Cape Town, cuts the ribbon on the Atlantis Foundries 13.5 MWp embedded power generation project engineered, financed, constructed and operated by Energy Partners. He is joined by [from left] Atlantis Foundries’ Benjamin Banzhaf, Chief Financial Officer, Pieter du Plessis, Chief Executive Officer, and Energy Partners’ Manie de Waal, Chief Executive Officer, and Clifford Raphiri, Chairman of the Energy Partners Board of Directors.
Image: Supplied
“Large manufacturers can secure their own power, reduce costs and meet international sustainability standards, and Energy Partners is proud to be at the forefront of making this shift happen,” De Waal concluded.
Pieter du Plessis, CEO of Atlantis Foundries, added, "Atlantis Foundries plays a crucial role in global trade, accounting for 2% of AGOA exports and 4% of South Africa’s trade with the European Union.
“This project strengthens our resilience and ensures we remain globally competitive. We could not have done it alone.
“Reliable partnerships are essential to projects of this scale, and we’re proud of the remarkable collaboration between Atlantis Foundries, the City of Cape Town and Energy Partners to make it a success.”
Mayor Hill-Lewis emphasised the role of public-private collaboration in addressing South Africa’s energy challenges, stating, "This is a remarkable, path-breaking project. The City of Cape Town is proud to facilitate investments like this, which contribute to future energy security and a growing economy."
Weekend Argus