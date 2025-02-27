WATCH: Atlantis Foundries partners with energy partners to launch major solar plant in Cape Town

Comprising more than 20,000 panels, the system is designed to generate over 20,000 MWh annually and save more than 21,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Atlantis Foundries, one of Africa’s largest foundries, has partnered with Energy Partners to launch a massive solar generation plant, marking a significant step towards energy security and sustainability.

The plant was officially unveiled on 25 February, with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis in attendance.

The solar project, engineered, financed, constructed and operated by Energy Partners, is designed to generate over 20,000 MWh annually, covering up to 20% of the foundry’s energy needs and generating electricity worth more than R35 million per year at current Eskom tariffs.

The system will also save more than 21,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, a critical strategic move in response to the increasing international pressure faced by South African exporters to comply with stricter carbon border tariffs, ESG requirements and sustainability directives, particularly from the European Union, the United States and other developed markets.