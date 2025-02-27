The rise of fake news | Understanding its impact on South African Journalism

Experts and journalists have weighed in on the impact of fake news. Experts and journalists have weighed in on the impact of fake news. Image: IOL

The spread of fake news and unverified information has become a major concern in today’s digital age, with serious consequences for the public's trust in journalism. The rise of social media platforms has made it easier than ever to share information, but it has also led to an increase in the dissemination of falsehoods. This phenomenon is particularly concerning when fake news is shared for the sake of gaining likes, views, and followers, rather than with any concern for accuracy. One recent example in South Africa was the viral claim that the country's education system would add an extra year, Grade 13, to the end of the current schooling structure. The rumour quickly gained traction, with many parents and students expressing concern about the potential change. However, the Department of Basic Education swiftly dismissed the claim, highlighting that there are and were no plans to add Grade 13 to the South African schooling system. The department urged the public to be cautious when consuming information online and stressed the importance of relying on official sources for accurate updates.

Joshlin Smith has been missing since Monday, February 19, 2024. Image: Supplied

They also emphasised that South Africans should avoid falling for lies. “With misinformation and disinformation at an all-time high, it is important to tell the difference between legitimate sources of information and those who peddle lies to increase engagement on their pages.” The danger of unverified content spreading through social media is not limited to harmless rumours; it can also have serious real-world consequences. A particularly troubling example of this was the missing case of Joshlin Smith, from Saldanha. Social media influencers, without any credible evidence, began to share their own accounts of what had happened, naming potential suspects and even conducting interviews. Experts pointed out that this not only caused confusion but also jeopardised the ongoing investigation, potentially harming innocent people in the process. As Professor Herman Wasserman, Director of the Centre for Information Integrity in Africa (CIIA) at Stellenbosch University, pointed out, by sharing such information without corroborating and checking, people become complicit in the chain of disinformation. “In the current digital media environment there is so much information available that it can feel overwhelming. “This glut of information – sometimes referred to as an ‘infodemic’ – often makes it difficult for media users to discern between true and false information. “Social media users should be made aware that posting and sharing unverified information, rumours, conspiracy theories or hateful content (often these take the form of voice notes) is irresponsible and dangerous. “By sharing such information without corroborating and checking, you become complicit in the chain of disinformation. It is important for users to think for themselves and break that chain.” Wasserman highlighted the importance of journalism in combating such falsehoods.

Meta File Pic There is a growing challenge of fake news in South Africa. Image: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP

“Journalists should set themselves apart from those peddling rumours and falsehoods by ensuring that they fact-check information and not merely repeat what they find online.” He said while the problem of fake news will probably not go away soon, there are ways to verify information like, cross-checking with trusted media outlets. Mandilakhe Tshwete, a seasoned journalist with over 20 years of experience, shared her challenges with the rise of social media and the spread of fake news. She highlighted how, despite presenting factual information, readers often remain sceptical and believe false stories. Tshwete explained that even credible sources sometimes share unverified information, and the constant circulation of fake news, through voice notes and social media posts, makes it harder to maintain trust. She emphasised the importance of journalists being diligent in fact-checking and striving for accuracy. Tshwete also noted that even experienced journalists can be misled by fake news, urging people to verify information before accepting or sharing it. She concluded by advising people to use reliable sources, such as trusted websites and official statements, to ensure the news they consume is accurate. Award-winning journalist Robin-Lee Francke discussed the challenges journalists face in comparison to social media influencers, particularly regarding the lack of knowledge influencers often have about media and legal issues. She pointed out that social media influencers do not understand key aspects of the law, such as protecting minors or respecting investigations, which journalists are trained to navigate. “As a journalist, I will now have to work even harder and dig deeper which may take even longer to verify every aspect of that message to either confirm or deny. “This prolongs the wait for verification and it spreads anxiety to many who continue to receive these messages.”

Journalists are trained to deal with information in an accurate way. Image: File