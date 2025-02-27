Join the Robben Island coastal clean-up
Robben Island is due for a coastal clean up.
Image: Supplied
Robben Island, an iconic UNESCO World Heritage site and a vital sanctuary for over 130 species of birds, will see a massive coastal clean-up on Saturday, 1 March 2025.
This initiative will help preserve the endangered wildlife on the island, including the critically endangered African Penguin, threatened African Oystercatchers, and the vulnerable Bank Cormorants.
The coastal clean-up is a collaborative effort involving the Robben Island Museum (RIM), the Western Cape’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), FNB, and Heritage Western Cape (HWC).
Robben Island, located less than 12 kilometres from Cape Town’s bustling port, faces an ongoing threat from pollution.
The island’s shoreline is often littered with refuse originating from various sources such as fishing activities, recreational pursuits in the harbour, passing ships, and land-based waste that washes up on the island’s shores.
Sabelo Madlala, RIM’s Acting Senior Manager for Research and Heritage, emphasised the significance of the clean-up, stating, “As a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is our duty to conserve and maintain the natural and cultural heritage of Robben Island.
"Collaborations like these between the private and public sectors offer a sustainable solution to address the serious environmental challenges facing the island, as well as the broader environmental challenges faced by South Africa, with its 2,798km coastline.”
Robben Island is home to many species.
Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers
The coastal clean-up aims to raise awareness about the far-reaching effects of pollution and climate change, not only on Robben Island but also on vulnerable ecosystems across the globe.
"This educational initiative is vital in helping people understand the consequences of pollution and the urgent need to protect our planet," Madlala added.
On the day of the clean-up, 150 volunteers will gather to collect approximately 1000 bags of waste from the island. The goal is to preserve the island’s natural habitats and protect the endangered species that call it home.
Ricardo Mackenzie, the Provincial MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, said, “This is a very important initiative that we are happy to be partnering on. It is crucial that we protect our province’s heritage resources.
"Our department is committed to ensuring that our natural and built heritage is conserved and maintained so that future generations can also enjoy and appreciate it.”
FNB, a key partner in the initiative, is also proud to support this meaningful environmental effort. Sipho Silinda, FNB’s Public Sector CEO, remarked, “We are delighted to be part of this social initiative. As a responsible corporate citizen and a brand anchored on help, we understand our role in the sustainability of our society and the environment, particularly our oceans and natural resources."
“We have participated in beach, river, and city clean-ups throughout South Africa, going beyond corporate social responsibility to make a tangible impact in our communities. The cleaning up of Robben Island is just one example of our commitment to creating positive change for the future,” Silinda added.
Weekend Argus