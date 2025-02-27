Join the Robben Island coastal clean-up

Robben Island, an iconic UNESCO World Heritage site and a vital sanctuary for over 130 species of birds, will see a massive coastal clean-up on Saturday, 1 March 2025.

This initiative will help preserve the endangered wildlife on the island, including the critically endangered African Penguin, threatened African Oystercatchers, and the vulnerable Bank Cormorants.

The coastal clean-up is a collaborative effort involving the Robben Island Museum (RIM), the Western Cape’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), FNB, and Heritage Western Cape (HWC).

Robben Island, located less than 12 kilometres from Cape Town’s bustling port, faces an ongoing threat from pollution.

The island’s shoreline is often littered with refuse originating from various sources such as fishing activities, recreational pursuits in the harbour, passing ships, and land-based waste that washes up on the island’s shores.

Sabelo Madlala, RIM’s Acting Senior Manager for Research and Heritage, emphasised the significance of the clean-up, stating, “As a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is our duty to conserve and maintain the natural and cultural heritage of Robben Island.

"Collaborations like these between the private and public sectors offer a sustainable solution to address the serious environmental challenges facing the island, as well as the broader environmental challenges faced by South Africa, with its 2,798km coastline.”