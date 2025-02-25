WATCH: Firefighters tackle Newlands Ravine fire amid wind concerns

Two helicopters and a spotter plane were dispatched early this morning to contain the Newlands Ravine fire which was spreading towards Devils Peak.

Early this morning firefighters tried tirelessly to contain the Newlands Ravine fire that was spreading to Devil's Peak.

The fire had been raging since Monday morning with fire crews working overnight to battle the blaze.

"The fire is occurring in difficult conditions on steep slopes and rugged terrain," said SANParks spokesperson, JP Louw.

"This morning firefighting crews walked into the fire line at first light to relieve those who fought the fire throughout the night. Two helicopters and a spotter plane were dispatched at 06h40 to contain the spread of the right flank of the fire which was spreading towards Devils Peak," he said.

A growing concern however was the wind predictions which may hamper efforts.

"Of particular concern at this stage is the wind prediction for the afternoon, which could significantly impact the Devil’s Peak section of the fire. The current priority is focused on mop-up operations and containing any potential spread in this area," Louw said.