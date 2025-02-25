50-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of 10-year-old girl

The Worcester Regional Court has sentenced a 50-year-old child rapist to life imprisonment and ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and the Child Protection Register. It also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The State is not naming the accused as he was a close friend of the 10-year-old victim’s family and naming him may directly or indirectly identify her.

Regional Court prosecutor Elton Willemse led evidence that on the evening of 25 November 2017, the victim’s mother left her (victim) and her brother in the care of the accused’s wife while she was out to look for her husband.

At the time they were staying at Droeheuwel, Robertson.

During the night the victim, her brother and the accused’s son slept at the bottom part of the bed while the accused and his wife slept at the top part of the bed. While asleep, she felt someone pulling down her underwear and when she woke up, she saw that it was the accused.

She asked him what he was doing and threatened to tell her father about what he was doing. He instructed her to remain still, but she screamed and cried attempting to make a stop or for her to get help. He raped her.

His wife woke up later and found the victim and her brother sitting on the couch waiting for the wife to take them home. When they got home, she asked her father to call the police because the accused raped her.

She requested the presence of the accused’s wife. The matter was immediately reported to the police and the accused was arrested two days later. She was medically examined at the local hospital. In his arguments, Willemse revealed that the accused fathered a child with a 15-year-old in an affair which lasted a year.