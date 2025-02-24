What drives gun violence in Southern Africa?
Prof. Brian Williams with Aziz Hartley (right) at the Peace Journalism Workshop . Prof. Brian Williams with Aziz Hartley at the Peace Journalism Workshop .
Image: Supplied
Research findings presented at the Silencing the Guns in SA – Addressing Root Causes & Reporting Beyond Violence event revealed the deep systemic drivers of gun violence in Southern Africa, including the widespread availability of firearms, high youth unemployment, and the normalisation of gang culture.
The event brought together key stakeholders from South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho, and Namibia to discuss these pressing issues and explore how the media can shift from sensationalised conflict reporting to solutions-based journalism.
Keynote speaker Aziz Hartley, former editor of Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and Independent Media, highlighted the media’s responsibility in shaping public perception.
"It is said that bad news sells—controversy, scandal, and violence attract readers and increase advertising revenue,” Hartley stated.
He emphasised that sensationalism in crime reporting often glamorises violence, perpetuating cycles of gangsterism and youth involvement in crime.
“We need to reframe our approach, focusing on peacebuilding and reconciliation,” he added.
Hartley stressed the need for editorial policies that prioritise ethical, solutions-based journalism.
“We must engage editors on the benefits of good news reporting and advocate for dedicated editorial spaces that highlight conflict resolution and positive community changes."
Monique Hansen, Regional Coordinator for Gun Free SA, provided insights into the historical and systemic factors contributing to gun violence.
The peace committee pledged to uphold peace. The peace committee pledged to uphold peace.
Image: Supplied
“South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, and the widespread availability of firearms exacerbates this crisis,” she noted.
Hansen outlined the importance of strict gun control measures and the need to address social determinants such as youth unemployment, drug and alcohol abuse, and the glorification of gang culture.
The event followed the recent launch of the Peace My City Committee on 22 February 2025 at Bertha House in Cape Town.
The committee, led by the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and supported by HWPL, IWPG, Soka Gakkai International, Lerato Foundation, and Gun Free SA, aims to reduce gun violence and establish firearm-free zones in communities such as Bonteheuwel, Langa, and Manenberg.
Speaking on the importance of grassroots involvement, Professor Brian Williams highlighted the different forms of violence—direct, structural, and psychological—that must be addressed to create lasting change. Meanwhile, Patsy Daniels from Manenberg stressed the need for community-driven solutions that acknowledge socio-economic challenges.
Abisola Shofyeke, Regional Coordinator of IPYG, emphasised the importance of legislating peace, referencing HWPL’s successful intervention in Mindanao, Philippines.
“Through dialogue and mediation, HWPL helped end a decades-long conflict. This proves that peace is possible when communities and leaders commit to real solutions,” she said.