What drives gun violence in Southern Africa?

Prof. Brian Williams with Aziz Hartley (right) at the Peace Journalism Workshop . Prof. Brian Williams with Aziz Hartley at the Peace Journalism Workshop .

Research findings presented at the Silencing the Guns in SA – Addressing Root Causes & Reporting Beyond Violence event revealed the deep systemic drivers of gun violence in Southern Africa, including the widespread availability of firearms, high youth unemployment, and the normalisation of gang culture.

The event brought together key stakeholders from South Africa, Eswatini, Botswana, Lesotho, and Namibia to discuss these pressing issues and explore how the media can shift from sensationalised conflict reporting to solutions-based journalism.

Keynote speaker Aziz Hartley, former editor of Cape Argus, Weekend Argus, and Independent Media, highlighted the media’s responsibility in shaping public perception.

"It is said that bad news sells—controversy, scandal, and violence attract readers and increase advertising revenue,” Hartley stated.

He emphasised that sensationalism in crime reporting often glamorises violence, perpetuating cycles of gangsterism and youth involvement in crime.

“We need to reframe our approach, focusing on peacebuilding and reconciliation,” he added.

Hartley stressed the need for editorial policies that prioritise ethical, solutions-based journalism.

“We must engage editors on the benefits of good news reporting and advocate for dedicated editorial spaces that highlight conflict resolution and positive community changes."

Monique Hansen, Regional Coordinator for Gun Free SA, provided insights into the historical and systemic factors contributing to gun violence.