Eleven cases of bullying at Western Cape schools highlighted by tragic death of Grade 9 learner
Bullying has once again become a central issue following the tragic death of a Grade 9 learner at Spine Road High School school in Mitchells Plain.
The 14 year old was found dead at his home in New Woodlands on Wednesday, 19 February.
This incident comes amid growing concerns over bullying in schools, with 11 cases reported in the Western Cape since the start of the 2025 academic school year.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed the learner’s passing and extended condolences to the family, friends, and school community affected by the loss.
Counselling support has been offered to help students and staff cope with this heartbreaking event.
However, the department expressed concern over the surge of speculation surrounding the cause of the learner’s death, particularly on social media.
Allegations have been circulated, with some suggesting that bullying may have played a role.
Despite this, the school has clarified that there have been no prior reports of bullying involving the student.
Another alleged issue was that the school, which has a uniform policy accommodating cultural and religious beliefs, did not allow the learner to wear his Islamic headgear to class and sent him home.
Following the incident more than 100 residents marched to the school and peacefully picketed outside, wanting answers as to what happened.
Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the WCED, emphasised the importance of withholding judgement and spreading rumours during such a sensitive time.
"We understand that the community is shaken by this loss, but we urge everyone to resist the temptation to speculate without evidence," Hammond said.
"A family and school community are grieving a devastating loss, and we ask for the space to mourn with respect and dignity, without disruption or baseless rumours."
Hammond also stressed the need for collective action to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.
"The WCED remains dedicated to working alongside schools and communities to combat bullying and create a safer environment for learners.
“We appeal to the public to remember that a family and school community is grieving a terrible loss, and allow them the space to do so with respect and dignity.”
The learner was buried according to Muslim burial rites on Friday, 21 February.