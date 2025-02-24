Eleven cases of bullying at Western Cape schools highlighted by tragic death of Grade 9 learner

Spine Road High School came under fire after a learner tragically passed on last week. The WCED however cautioned people to not speculate and spread rumours. Spine Road High School came under fire after a learner tragically passed on last week. The WCED however cautioned people to not speculate and spread rumours.

Bullying has once again become a central issue following the tragic death of a Grade 9 learner at Spine Road High School school in Mitchells Plain.

The 14 year old was found dead at his home in New Woodlands on Wednesday, 19 February.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over bullying in schools, with 11 cases reported in the Western Cape since the start of the 2025 academic school year.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed the learner’s passing and extended condolences to the family, friends, and school community affected by the loss.

Counselling support has been offered to help students and staff cope with this heartbreaking event.

However, the department expressed concern over the surge of speculation surrounding the cause of the learner’s death, particularly on social media.

Allegations have been circulated, with some suggesting that bullying may have played a role.

Despite this, the school has clarified that there have been no prior reports of bullying involving the student.