Free pet clinic turns into life-saving mission amid Vrygrond fire

In a heart-stopping turn of events, a free pet clinic in Vrygrond evolved into an emergency rescue operation as flames engulfed a nearby shebeen, trapping seven dogs inside—a situation that underscored the urgent need for animal welfare services in a community already burdened by poverty and gang violence.

A dog rescued amidst a shebeen fire in Vrygrond near Muizenberg. Picture: Supplied.

The incident unfolded as Network for Animals (NFA) joined forces with local organisations AfriPaw and TEARS Animal Rescue to provide necessary veterinary services to local pets. While the teams were actively treating animals, thick plumes of black smoke rose ominously from the vicinity, signalling an impending disaster. For Luke Barritt, NFA’s Campaign Director, the scene was both urgent and alarming.

“As soon as we got there, we heard terrified dogs howling in distress from behind a solid sheet-metal gate,” Barritt recalled. “Crowds had gathered outside, but the owner of the shebeen was hesitant to open the gate, fearing that if he did, they would storm in and steal his liquor while the dogs remained trapped in the blaze.”

After tense negotiations, the gate was finally opened just wide enough for Barritt and his team to make a quick dash into the thick haze. They managed to rescue six adult dogs and one puppy, narrowly escaping what could have been a tragic outcome. “It is so lucky we were there,” Barritt stated. “With everyone focused on fighting the fire and holding back looters, no one was looking out for the animals, and we rescued them just in time.”

Tragically, the backdrop to this incident reveals much about the struggles facing Vrygrond. The community, already reeling from poverty and crime, has witnessed heightened tensions following the purported gunning down of the alleged leader of the notorious Junky Funky Kids (JFK) gang earlier this month. Locals speculate that the fire at the shebeen may have been a targeted attack related to ongoing gang conflicts, with claims that the owner refused to pay for protection, resulting in a petrol bomb attack.

Amid this chaos, the dedicated teams from AfriPaw and TEARS continued to provide vital care to local animals, administering treatments to over 420 dogs and approximately 150 cats suffering from various health issues. Services included deworming, tick and flea treatments, wound and disease care, vaccinations, and sterilisation—all critical efforts for a community in dire need.

“The fire event highlighted not only the resilience of the animal welfare community but also the pressing need for ongoing support in regions like Vrygrond, where both human and animal lives are intertwined in the struggle for survival,” said Network for Animals in a statement.

Weekend Argus