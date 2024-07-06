Sporadic shootings involving rival gangs claim another life

A 44-year-old is the latest victim of an on going war between rival gangs in Lotus River and surrounding areas. Picture: LEON KNIPE

Cape Town – A 44-year-old man is the latest casualty of an ongoing gang war between rival gangs in the greater Grassy Park, Lotus River and Ottery communities as the city responds to more than 116 shooting incidents in the month of June to July.

Sporadic shootings have plagued the communities in recent weeks and on Thursday night rumours spread that a three-year-old child had been shot in the foot in Lotus River. However, police confirmed that an adult man had been shot and killed at a service centre in Lotus River.

Earlier the Cape Argus reported that Ottery residents pleaded for help after one person was killed and three wounded in the ongoing gang violence.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting where a 44-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“According to reports SAPS members attended a crime scene and found the body of the deceased lying on the ground. He sustained gunshot wounds in the chest and neck.

“A murder case was registered.”

Weekend Argus