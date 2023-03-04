Spotlight on rare diseases

Professor Shahida Moosa and her patient, Anothando Kabingesi, who has been diagnosed with a rare disease. Picture: Newton Stanford

As the world observed Rare Disease Day this week, professors studying genomics are working hard to create awareness of these illnesses.

According to the World Health Organization, around 400 million people worldwide are affected by rare diseases, and in South Africa it is estimated that 1 in every 15 people suffers from such an illness.

Rare Diseases SA states that about 70% of rare diseases are caused by genetic factors and are considered congenital disorders. They are often not identified at birth and come to light only later in life.

Professor Shahida Moosa, an associate professor of medical genetics and the head of the rare diseases genomics research group at Stellenbosch University, said they were aiming to provide answers for the undiagnosed.

And with the latest in cutting-edge technology, South African rare disease patients are receiving not only confirmed diagnoses, but also the medical and psychosocial resources they need.

In July 2022, Moosa received a desperate plea from Nonhlanhla Kabingesi, the mother of a four-year-old toddler, Anothando Kabingsei, who suffers from a rare condition called Joubert syndrome.

The child had been bitten by rats which had chewed her fingertips.

Moosa has used this child story to create awareness of this rare disease, which affects brain development and hampers the person’s balance, co-ordination, breathing, eye movement, and muscle tone.

For this reason, Anothando is unable to swat away any pests or cry.

Professor Moosa met the family at Tygerberg Hospital, where she works in medical genetics in the undiagnosed disease programme. This is one of many cases Moosa and her team deal with on a daily basis.

Anothando’s mother began feeling guilt, worrying she had done something wrong during her pregnancy.

“I had been asking myself all that time if I did something wrong when I was pregnant. Maybe I ate something bad, or it was because I didn’t remove my (contraceptive) patch until two months after I found out I was pregnant?”

Moosa said their main battle was funding for testing, which costs thousands of rand.

“We have the technology and the machines that do the sequencing right here in the state-of-the-art biomedical research institute at SU, and we don’t have a shortage of people coming forward wanting to have testing done.

“But at the moment I only have enough money to do tests on maybe half of the people I would like to test. Testing costs between R7 000 and R10 000 per patient.”

However, she is working hard to have more people tested.

“Most genetic research and testing is not being done in Africa. This means that, when I read the exome of one child or the genome of another and I find some ‘spelling error’ (a variant in the ways the genes have been sequenced), I often don’t know how to interpret it. Is it something that is present in healthy African people, or is it something to worry about? We don’t know, because the variation is simply not represented in the limited databases that we have.”

She indicated that there was insufficient genetic medicine in mainstream medical services.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t matter which area of medicine you’re looking at, incorporating genetics brings down costs.

“We are realising more and more that genetics should actually feature higher up in differential diagnosis. We need to be able to get this across to the Department of Health and to medical aids – it serves their purposes as well as that of our patients.”

She added there were about 12 medical geneticists in the country.

Molecular biology honours student Jess Cormick, who is majoring in human genetics, works alongside Professor Moosa.

She too is passionate about how they can help patients through science.

“That’s what drew me to the unit. I never went into science for the data – I went into science to help, in my small way, the people behind the data,” she said.

Weekend Argus