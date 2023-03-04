Painting the City pink and spreading tolerance

The Mother City was decked out with LGBTQIA+ regalia as thousands turned out for the gay pride march. Picture: LEON LESTRADE/Weekend Argus

Flamboyant floats sailed through the streets of Cape Town as thousands of people dressed in colourful costumes commemorated the end of Pride Festival with a parade and Mardi Gras on Saturday.

This year’s theme was “Be Your Truth”.

Spanning 10 days, usually in late February and or early March, Pride Cape Town celebrates cultural diversity and creates awareness over issues the LGBTQIA+ community deals with, such as homophobia and hate crimes.

Revellers danced along to popular gay anthems as bikers revved their engines and drag queens strutted in heels.

A group of queer activists on the Pride party bus. Picture: Brandon Nel

Tyrone Nell, 35, a gay activist and finalist in the Mr Gay SA in 2009, said Pride embraces those who are feeling the cold wind of exclusion.

"My coming out was quite tough. I was rejected by my parents and I was asked to leave the house at the age of 19," said Nell, who donned a pink tutu, queer socks and white sneakers.

"Looking back at the experience, I think it definitely contributed to the strength and tenacity that I have today, but I know there are others out there that don't have the same support that I had from friends and that's what Pride is about. We are a large community accepting new members every single day," he said.

Media personality Soli Philander, who also joined the march, said he was perturbed by the DA's attendance.

"Pride is not a political movement, the movement is about rights and humanity ... I don't condemn anybody I am just asking what the hell are you (the DA) doing here ... we don't need the DA standing here, saying they support this, it's not about that, it's about South Africans supporting it," said Philander.

Gay Pride marchers brandished the gay flag. Picture: Brandon Nel

The DA's Rob Quintas and Mayco member for Transport, disagreed with Philander.

"We are here to show our solidarity and commitment to the queer members of our society, the DA is here for them, to uphold their rights and freedoms," Quintas said.

Lee Sodigil said Pride was an opportunity to celebrate the community's individuality.

"We celebrate the freedom that comes with the LGBTQIA+ community, I am also celebrating Desmond Tutu who started his quest for gay rights in the fifties. I am also celebrating Nelson Mandela," said Sodigil.

"It's because of them that we are able to walk free today. I am proud to be a lesbian because of them," she said.

Sodigil said she also participated in protesting against homophobic remarks from the likes of Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr’s reference to the “+” on social media a while back.

Hofmeyr said: “Where my generation learnt to talk to mice, ducks and dogs, our children are going to be taught how to have sex with mice, ducks and dogs.”

Sodigil said she was irked by this remark which the SA Human Rights Commission hauled him to court for.

Hofmeyr apologised and retracted the comment.

Mia Advance said he and his friend, Lukhanyo Lengisi attended this year’s pride event because they are “gay and proud of it”.

Mia Advance, 32, and his friend, Lukhanyo Lengisi. Picture: Brandon Nel

“We are here because we are celebrating who we are and obviously we are proud of that,” said Advance.

“This is not about government, I do think we get enough support from government, straight people don’t get events like this, they don’t have a flag painted on the road, we talk about how gay we are everyday, we are just here to celebrate who we are,” said Advance.

Lengisi said: “We are being seen by the government through events like this.”

Wentzel April, festival director of Cape Town Pride, said they were proud of the event’s success.

“This can't happen without the participants, I am grateful that they are here owning their truth and living it,” said April.

“I ask you that wherever you go, represent yourself, your community.

“For too long we were sitting down waiting for something or someone to make a change, take up the space and have a seat at the table,” April added.

picture: Leon Lestrade

Simone Beukes of the Desmond Tutu Foundation said: “Living your truth not only for the LGBTQIA+ community, but for everyone ... you need to be confident about who you are and express it, this event is all about being inclusive.

“I think it's important to highlight events like this and show diversity in our country, we are a beautiful rainbow country ... Tata Tutu would have been proud,” she said, adding that the foundation is also doing “a lot of work” to address HIV among the community.

Weekend Argus