Small-scale farmers to benefit from the Brandvlei Water Feeder Canal

Cape Town - The newly upgraded Brandvlei Water Feeder Canal (WFC) is said to boost agri-business and create job opportunities for the Breede Valley region in the Western Cape.

The WFC was launched at the weekend by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and his Deputy Minister David Mahlo during a site visit.

According to the department, the Brandvlei Water Feeder Canal project is part of the Greater Brandvlei Scheme. The Scheme is operated by the Department of Water and Sanitation and consists of two state-owned off-channel dams, the Brandvlei Dam and Kwaggaaskloof dams, riparian to the Breede River.

“The project was completed in October 2022 and entailed the increasing of the wall of the feeder by 300mm over a 4kilometre stretch, which enabled 33 million cubes of additional water to be stored. The newly uplifted canal will increase the water flow to the dam, contributing to an increased irrigation activity which will, in turn, boost the Agri-economy of that region,” the department said in a statement.

During the opening ceremony, Mchunu thanked the construction workers for their diligent work and dedication and for completing the project within budget and on schedule.

“With winter rains approaching, it is the most appropriate time to hand over the canal. The additional 4400 hectares of land that will benefit from this project will go a long way in unlocking further employment and business opportunities for the people of Breede Valley,” said Mchunu.

Addressing the launch, the Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Mr Anton Bredell, said the R21 Million projects are anticipated to accelerate and stimulate the agricultural economy of that region. “This newly upgraded canal will lead to an improved agricultural activity which will, in turn, create jobs and assist small-scale farmers.”