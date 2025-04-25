UWC’s cheerleaders do a performance ahead of the launch of the Ikamvalethu Million Campaign on Wednesday. Image: Shelley Christians

Students at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are taking charge of their future with the relaunch of the Ikamvalethu Fund, which aims to raise funds to assist the university’s students facing financial difficulties. The iKamvalethu Million Campaign seeks to raise R1 million by June 16 - Youth Day, 2025 - which will be used for student financial aid at registration, and emergency relief, and. Addressing students at the launch of the Ikamvalethu Million Campaign in front of the Jakes Gerwel Hall, Student Representative Council (SRC) President Mcntosh Khasembe said the launch was not a publicity stunt but a turning point.

“The Ikamvalethu Fund was born out of a dream. A belief is that the children of the working class, single mothers, and those from rural schools and under-resourced townships can and must have access to quality education. Not as a favour but as a right." “But let me be frank with you, and I want to be very honest.That dream, at some point, died. The last meaningful impact of the Ikamvalethu Fund was in 2018, seven years ago. In those seven years, I want to ask: how many students were blocked? How many graduates sat at home with degrees on hold because of historic debt? How many of our brothers and sisters went to bed hungry, walked kilometres to campus, and suffered in silence? This is not just data. These are people's lives, they are names and they have dreams that have been deferred,” said Khasembe. The SRC has called on each student to contribute R50, once off, to the fund by going to https://uwc.devman.co.za/devman/uwc/IkamvaLethu/, or signing a pledge of R5 a month for 10 months to be debited to your fee account.

The SRC President said university students, as a collective, became too familiar with asking and begging corporate and government donors for financial support. “Don’t get me wrong, external donations matter, and we welcome them, but what message are we sending out to the world if we’re not willing to invest in ourselves,” said Khasembe. The SRC estimated that if 22 thousand students each gave R50, R1.1 million could be raised very easily. “It could be the difference between a blocked registration and a graduation photo on your mother’s wall,” said Khasembe.