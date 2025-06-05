WATCH: Swiss village buried in glacier collapse as global warming melts the Alps
A devastating glacier collapse has buried the village of Blatten as a result of global warming.
Image: YouTube
The Swiss Alps are rapidly becoming a symbol of climate catastrophe, as rising global temperatures turn once-stable glaciers into ticking time bombs.
On Wednesday, this reality struck the Alpine village of Blatten with devastating force when a massive section of the Birch Glacier broke free, unleashing a deadly avalanche of ice, rock, snow and water.
The village, situated in the Lötschental Valley of southern Switzerland, now lies almost entirely beneath a thick, sludgy mass that tore down the mountainside with unstoppable momentum.
Officials in the Valais region confirmed that around 90% of Blatten has been either buried or destroyed.
Video footage, widely circulated across Swiss television and social media, reveals a devastating scene of rooftops and buildings submerged under debris.
The landslide also swallowed part of the Lonza River bed, sparking fears of secondary flooding should the water become dammed.
Swiss Environment Minister Albert Rösti described the incident as “an extraordinary event,” during a press conference.
Experts have long warned that such disasters are becoming increasingly likely. In recent years, Swiss glaciologists have reported an alarming acceleration in glacier retreat due to warming temperatures.
The Birch Glacier had shown signs of instability in the days leading up to the collapse, prompting authorities to evacuate approximately 300 residents and their livestock in anticipation of potential disaster.
Switzerland, home to more glaciers than any other European country, lost 4% of its glacier volume in 2023 alone, a staggering figure that followed a 6% loss in 2022.
Scientists link these losses directly to climate change, which is heating the Alps at roughly twice the global average rate. As the ice melts, mountainsides become more unstable, raising the risk of landslides and avalanches,
Blatten is not the only village at risk. Across the Alps, dozens of communities are confronting similar threats.
As global warming continues to reshape this fragile environment, the tragedy in Blatten may be just a harrowing glimpse of what lies ahead.
