WATCH: Swiss village buried in glacier collapse as global warming melts the Alps

A devastating glacier collapse has buried the village of Blatten as a result of global warming.

The Swiss Alps are rapidly becoming a symbol of climate catastrophe, as rising global temperatures turn once-stable glaciers into ticking time bombs.

On Wednesday, this reality struck the Alpine village of Blatten with devastating force when a massive section of the Birch Glacier broke free, unleashing a deadly avalanche of ice, rock, snow and water.

The village, situated in the Lötschental Valley of southern Switzerland, now lies almost entirely beneath a thick, sludgy mass that tore down the mountainside with unstoppable momentum.

Officials in the Valais region confirmed that around 90% of Blatten has been either buried or destroyed.

Video footage, widely circulated across Swiss television and social media, reveals a devastating scene of rooftops and buildings submerged under debris.