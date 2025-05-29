Out of Africa in Australia: The world’s largest safari experience outside of Africa

Monarto Safari Park is the largest open-range safari park outside Africa, where guests can encounter over 500 animals in an African setting. Image: YouTube

When you think of an African safari, the vast savannahs of Kenya, Botswana or South Africa may spring to mind. But surprisingly, one of the most expansive safari-style experiences on the planet exists far from Africa in the heart of South Australia. Monarto Safari Park, an hour’s drive from Adelaide, holds the title of the largest open-range safari park outside of Africa and offers an unforgettable wilderness adventure without stepping foot on the continent.

Covering over 1,500 hectares of open plains, Monarto Safari Park is so vast that you could fit every major zoo in Australia within its borders and still have room to spare. It is home to more than 500 animals, including exotic African species and native Australian wildlife, roaming freely in naturalistic, safari-style habitats designed to mimic the African wilderness. Visitors can spot herds of giraffes and zebras, lions lounging in the sun, spotted hyenas and even critically endangered black rhinos—all while surrounded by sweeping grasslands. More than 70% of the species at Monarto are endangered or threatened in the wild, making the park a crucial player in global conservation efforts. Adding to the experience, Monarto unveiled its brand-new luxury accommodation in May 2025.