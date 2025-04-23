The Trump administration proposes closing 27 embassies and consulates; what does this mean for US diplomacy?

The Trump administration is considering a sweeping reduction of the United States' diplomatic footprint, with a proposal to close 10 embassies and 17 consulates across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean.

According to an internal State Department document obtained by CNN, more than half of the affected missions are located in Africa - which is raising alarm among foreign policy experts and international partners.

The embassies listed for potential closure include those in Lesotho, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, South Sudan and Iraq.

In Europe, the U.S. embassies in Malta and Luxembourg are on the chopping block. The Caribbean would also feel the impact, though specific embassies there have yet to be confirmed.