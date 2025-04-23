The Trump administration proposes closing 27 embassies and consulates; what does this mean for US diplomacy?
The Trump administration is considering a sweeping reduction of the United States' diplomatic footprint, with a proposal to close 10 embassies and 17 consulates across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean.
According to an internal State Department document obtained by CNN, more than half of the affected missions are located in Africa - which is raising alarm among foreign policy experts and international partners.
The embassies listed for potential closure include those in Lesotho, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, South Sudan and Iraq.
In Europe, the U.S. embassies in Malta and Luxembourg are on the chopping block. The Caribbean would also feel the impact, though specific embassies there have yet to be confirmed.
The 17 consulates slated for closure span multiple regions, with Durban, Douala and, Cameroon among them. In Europe, the closures include five consulates in France, two in Germany, two in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and one in the United Kingdom. Additional closures are expected in Asia, though specific cities have not been disclosed.
These drastic proposals are part of a larger initiative to slash the State Department's budget by nearly 50%, with foreign aid cuts projected at 75%.
While the administration frames the move as a cost-saving measure aimed at streamlining operations, critics warn that the long-term damage to America’s international influence could be profound.
In Africa in particular—where China continues to invest heavily in infrastructure, trade, and diplomacy—the planned withdrawal could signal a troubling retreat.
Diplomats and analysts caution that closing these missions not only weakens US. visibility and leadership, but could also erode key relationships, economic partnerships, and the promotion of democratic values on the global stage.
