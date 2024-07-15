Sea Point Promenade transformed into an open-air art gallery by local artists

The artwork has instilled a sense of pride among Sea Point residents and sends a message to the broader Cape Town community about the importance of enhancing public spaces. Picture: Instagram

Cape Town’s renowned Sea Point Promenade is experiencing a dynamic transformation. Local artists have teamed up to turn a previously ordinary ablution building into an open-air art exhibition.

Though ablution blocks might not typically be seen as canvases, the artists involved saw a unique opportunity.

While the Sea Point Promenade has long been an artistic hub, this transformation significantly enhances its status as a walkable gallery in the Mother City.

Property developer Blok collaborated with the local art agency SJ Artists, aiming to revitalise public spaces in Cape Town’s beloved landmarks. This project seeks to invest in local art and culture, providing a platform for Cape Town’s creative talents.

The collaboration was spearheaded by Shani Judes, who runs SJ Artists, an agency dedicated to supporting and managing mural artists and large-scale art projects.

Shani’s vision aligns with the goal of elevating public spaces. Her previous projects like the Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival and Sea Walls South Africa. Her passion for ocean conservation-themed public art made her an ideal leader for this initiative.

The first artist to feature her work was Mika Revell, also known as “Little Pink Pills.” An Asian-American artist celebrated for her political satire, feminism, and historical art references, Mika’s mural “Impossible City” draws inspiration from M.C. Escher.

It challenges perceptions of urban spaces, urging viewers to rethink conventional notions of home and community.

The second artist, Russell Abrahams, known as Yay Abe, is a Cape Town illustrator famed for his whimsical, transformative artwork. His mural ‘Ocean Daze’ invites viewers into a vibrant seaside scene, complete with seven playful hidden faces to discover.

The artists and developers encourage people to stroll along the promenade and explore each mural at their leisure.

Each piece is accompanied by a plaque providing information about the artist and their work. For those unable to visit in person, a video of the first mural coming to life is available online.

This artwork has instilled a sense of pride among Sea Point residents and sends a message to the broader Cape Town community about the importance of enhancing public spaces.

