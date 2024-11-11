Free State Department of Education halts food sales inside and outside schools gates amid cases of food poisoning

The sale of food and snacks inside and near Free State schools has been suspended by the provincial Department of Education following the rise of food poisoning cases. File Picture: Matthew Jordaan

The Free State Department of Education has joined Gauteng province in suspending the sale of food and snacks inside and near schools premises following over 100 cases of food poisoning incidents reported at three schools.

The department said it is banning all non-school-managed vendor activities on and around school grounds to allow the conclusion of investigation into recent cases of food poisoning and to coordinate health and safety compliance.

Last week, over 100 learners across the province were rushed to hospital to receive medical treatment in three separate incidents.

According to the Free State Department of Health, on Thursday, 45 learners from the Ihobe Primary School in Mangaung experienced stomach pains after consuming chocolates and snacks and were transported to the Pelonomi Tertiary hospital, where they were treated for suspected food poisoning.

In another incident, in Welkom, another 45 learners between the ages of six and 10 years, from the Daluvuyo Primary School, developed a rash and were itching after allegedly eating snacks they bought from street vendors on Wednesday. They were treated at the Bongani Regional Hospital.

In another incident, in Marquard on Wednesday, 14 learners from Itemoheng Primary School were treated for suspected food poisoning at the Marquard Community Health Centre.

“In Zastron, health officials were handling cases of nine learners affected by poison,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Free State Education MEC Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya said while school-owned tuck shops and vendors who operate under strict supervision as approved by school governing bodies, are exempted, they must comply with stringent safety protocols.

“The incidents have raised significant concern, with learners from multiple schools in districts such as Lejweleputswa, Motheo, Thabo Moutsanyana, and Xhariep requiring medical attention and hospitalisation after consuming items purchased from local vendors,” Maboya said.

Maboya said the police and the Department of Health are involved to ensure strict compliance of the measures taken by the department.

“The Department of Environment, Small Businesses, Trade, and Industry is also contributing by investigating the sources of the implicated food items,” she said.

Maboya said school principals must compile detailed lists of all authorised vendors operating on or near school premises, while district directors will ensure these lists are submitted to environmental health inspectors for thorough evaluation and inspections.

“The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) officials will maintain an ongoing schedule of vendor oversight, in coordination with the Department's head office, to uphold food safety standards.”

Maboya said the department is finalising a comprehensive implementation of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) aimed at guiding school administrations in the oversight of vendors.

“This document will serve as a key framework for enforcing safe practices and will be shared with schools for prompt adoption,“ Maboya said.

Last week on Friday, The Gauteng Department of Education instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.

Department spokesperson Steven Mabona said this decision was taken following recent and alarming increase in incidents of food-borne illnesses affecting learners across various schools in the province.

“The Department is deeply concerned by how these incidents have led to both loss of life and illness among learners.

“In response, we are implementing immediate measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our learners.”

He said in future, schools and school governing bodies (SGBs) are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuck shops, and other outlets that sell food to learners.

IOL News