Skies to schools: How one airline repurposes discarded in-flight amenity bags for community upliftment
From trash to treasure - one airline is turning amenity kits into community resources.
Every day, thousands of amenity kits from long-haul flights containing toothbrushes, eye masks, creams, and pouches are left unused and destined for landfills.
But in a shift towards circular thinking, these overlooked items are being repurposed in ways that bring meaningful change to communities on the ground.
Through a pioneering sustainability initiative, amenity kits from flights arriving in Johannesburg and Cape Town are being collected and creatively reimagined.
The goal? To turn waste into practical, empowering resources for local schools and community groups in South Africa.
Eye masks, for instance, have found an unexpected second life. Their elastic bands are transformed into colourful scrunchies and donated to schoolgirls, while the masks themselves are being tested as materials for reusable sanitary pads—an important step in supporting menstrual health and dignity.
Elastic bands from eyemaks are transformed into colourful scrunchies and donated to schoolgirls.
Toothbrushes and toothpaste, once neatly packed for inflight comfort, are now distributed to township schools to encourage daily hygiene habits among young learners.
Lip balms and face creams are handed out during the winter months to help protect children’s skin from dry and harsh conditions.
Even the pouches that once held these items are not wasted. Some are filled with stationery and turned into pencil cases, while others are repurposed into reusable shopping bags, promoting sustainability in everyday life.
This innovative effort is part of Air France-KLM’s broader commitment to reducing environmental impact and supporting the communities they connect with. “Sustainability is not just a goal, it’s a mindset,” says Wilson Tauro, Country Manager Southern Africa at Air France-KLM. “This initiative shows how something small and overlooked can become valuable when redirected with purpose.”
By embracing a circular economy model, the project not only diverts waste but also delivers tools that uplift and empower, proving that mindful design can take off in more ways than one.
