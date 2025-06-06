Skies to schools: How one airline repurposes discarded in-flight amenity bags for community upliftment

From trash to treasure - one airline is turning amenity kits into community resources.

Every day, thousands of amenity kits from long-haul flights containing toothbrushes, eye masks, creams, and pouches are left unused and destined for landfills.

But in a shift towards circular thinking, these overlooked items are being repurposed in ways that bring meaningful change to communities on the ground.

Through a pioneering sustainability initiative, amenity kits from flights arriving in Johannesburg and Cape Town are being collected and creatively reimagined.

The goal? To turn waste into practical, empowering resources for local schools and community groups in South Africa.

Eye masks, for instance, have found an unexpected second life. Their elastic bands are transformed into colourful scrunchies and donated to schoolgirls, while the masks themselves are being tested as materials for reusable sanitary pads—an important step in supporting menstrual health and dignity.