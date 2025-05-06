Everything you need to know about FlySafair's R11 ticket sale

While R11 a ticket sounds like a dream come true for many, the biggest 'catch', so to speak, is the waiting room. Image: Supplied

Charge your phones, switch on those laptops and prepare to master the art of patience as FlySafair announced on Tuesday that it will bring back its birthday sale. This year, tickets will be selling for R11 from Wednesday morning, starting at 9am. It added that the sale will start at 9am and end at 23:59. The airline said it is set to sell 50,000 seats across its domestic flight network. FlySafair said the R11 also includes airport tax, and it celebrates its 11th year of operations in South Africa. It's worth noting that the sale will take place exclusively on FlySafair’s website. While R11 a ticket sounds like a dream come true for many, the biggest 'catch', so to speak, is the waiting room. The waiting room will provide access to a select number of lucky customers who will then have 10 minutes to complete their purchase.

What is an online waiting room? FlySafair is only one of many that use online waiting rooms. The waiting room is a system where users are directed to a waiting room before being allowed to proceed with booking. This system is important as it helps to manage traffic and prevent website crashes, ensuring a smoother booking experience for all customers. This is how the waiting room process will more or less look. We (the users) are directed to a waiting room, where we all hope and pray that we 'finally get in this year'. Some users are then randomly selected to move forward with their booking. These lucky individuals are redirected to the booking section of the website to proceed with their booking. This is the part where they usually take screenshots to show that they managed to get the coveted tickets. The first person to complete their payment during a sale or peak demand period is allocated the available fare.