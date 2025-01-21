Cape Town International Airport set a new benchmark in 2024, recording 3 million two-way international passengers over the year – a historic milestone for the airport.

December 2024 was particularly significant, with the airport handling 1 million two-way passengers, marking a 3% increase compared to December 2023.

Cape Town Air Access, a Wesgro initiative, reported that, overall, the year saw a 10% rise in international passenger numbers compared to 2023.

According to Airports Company South Africa, Cape Town International Airport welcomed approximately 10.4 million two-way passengers in total for 2024, reflecting a 7% increase compared to the previous year.

Domestic two-way passengers also showed growth, with a 6% increase year-on-year.

Cargo operations at the airport also experienced a surge, with air cargo volumes rising by an impressive 27% during the first ten months of 2024.

Economic growth through aviation

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, highlighted the importance of the airport’s performance:

“The Western Cape’s robust aviation sector plays a critical role in driving economic development. The sustained growth at Cape Town International Airport demonstrates the resilience of our economy and the value of collaboration between government and industry stakeholders. Together, we’ve ensured that our region remains competitive on the global stage.”

Enhanced international connectivity in 2025

The airport is poised to continue its strong growth in 2025, with several new developments in international and regional connectivity:

KLM has increased its flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to Cape Town from 7 to 10 per week until March 2025.

Air France will extend its operational season between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Cape Town until April 2025.

British Airways will boost its service to three daily flights between London Heathrow and Cape Town until March 2025.

Norse Atlantic Airways, which launched its inaugural Cape Town route in 2024, will now operate flights between London Gatwick and Cape Town until April 2025.

Improved regional connectivity

Southern African travel will also benefit, with Air Botswana and Airlink, increasing capacity on flights between Gaborone and Cape Town from 1 April 2025.

Air Botswana will also introduce new routes connecting Maun and Kasane to Cape Town.

Dr. Ivan Meyer, Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, praised these developments:

“This surge in connectivity directly supports our tourism sector, which remains a cornerstone of job creation and economic development across the province. The extended operating seasons and increased flight frequencies from key markets such as Europe, the UK, and Botswana will ensure even more opportunities for travelers to experience the diverse offerings of the Western Cape.”

Meyer added: “These developments present an opportunity for sustained growth for our tourism economy, benefiting local businesses, communities, and the people of the Western Cape”.

IOL Travel