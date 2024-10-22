Flight disruptions at East London’s King Phalo Airport due to severe weather conditions

Adverse weather conditions have forced flights to be grounded at East London’s King Phalo Airport. Picture: Instagram/@kingphaloairport

Adverse weather conditions have forced flights to be grounded at East London’s King Phalo Airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has released the following statement:

“Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) would like to inform all passengers and stakeholders of significant flight disruptions at King Phalo Airport (KPA) due to adverse weather conditions today October 22, 2024. These disruptions have impacted both inbound and outbound flights.

The disruptions at KPA have been compounded by lapsed Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) procedures. ACSA and ATNS are coordinating efforts to address these procedural lapses and restore normal flight operations promptly.

While operations at King Phalo Airport and flights are being closely monitored, passengers are advised to stay updated with their airlines for the latest information on cancellations and delays.

All passengers affected by delays are advised to contact their airlines directly for information regarding rebooking and are further encouraged to verify the status of their flights before traveling to the airport.”

The airport experienced flight delays earlier this month on October 6, also a result of adverse weather conditions.

Between 20 and 30 flights land at King Phalo Airport each day with 620,000 people going through each year. The airport is also a crucial link in the cargo chain, playing an important role in the growing economy of the Eastern Cape

IOL Travel