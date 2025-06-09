Mother killed, daughter fighting for her life after being attacked with a butcher’s knife

Reaction Unit South Africa's reaction officers and paramedics on the scene. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

REACTION OFFICERS encountered a “blood bath” at a home in Phoenix where an elderly woman was hacked to death and her daughter left in a critical condition after her throat was slit on Monday evening. A large butcher’s knife was found at the scene. Both women sustained multiple stab wounds.

Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said a man believed to be a relative arrived at his residence in Westham, and found the door locked. “He attempted to attract the attention of his wife and elderly woman without success. He thereafter gained forced entry into the house and located both women lying in a pool of blood in the passage.”

Balram said the RUSA Phoenix Operations Centre received multiple calls for medical assistance from neighbours after they heard the male calling for assistance. “RUSA’s reaction officers and paramedics were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene at about 6:45pm. The woman, believed to be in her eighties, was pronounced deceased upon examination. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her face and body.