Mother killed, daughter fighting for her life after being attacked with a butcher’s knife
Man walks in on ‘blood bath’ at Westham home
Reaction Unit South Africa's reaction officers and paramedics on the scene.
Image: Reaction Unit South Africa
REACTION OFFICERS encountered a “blood bath” at a home in Phoenix where an elderly woman was hacked to death and her daughter left in a critical condition after her throat was slit on Monday evening.
A large butcher’s knife was found at the scene. Both women sustained multiple stab wounds.
Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), said a man believed to be a relative arrived at his residence in Westham, and found the door locked.
“He attempted to attract the attention of his wife and elderly woman without success. He thereafter gained forced entry into the house and located both women lying in a pool of blood in the passage.”
Balram said the RUSA Phoenix Operations Centre received multiple calls for medical assistance from neighbours after they heard the male calling for assistance.
“RUSA’s reaction officers and paramedics were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene at about 6:45pm. The woman, believed to be in her eighties, was pronounced deceased upon examination. She sustained multiple stab wounds to her face and body.
“Her 60-year-old daughter’s throat was slit and she sustained large stab wounds to both her cheeks, neck and hands. She bled extensively from her injuries. Paramedics stabilised her on scene before rapidly transporting her to hospital by ambulance. A large blood stained butcher knife was found in the passage. A second smaller knife which bent in the attack was also recovered,” he said.