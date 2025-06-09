Lower Illovo residents protest against 400-unit homeless shelter

Residents of Illovo and surrounding areas took to the streets in protest against the building of a 400-unit homeless shelter. Image: Supplied

RESIDENTS of Lower Illovo claim their pleas to the eThekwini Municipality to halt the building of a 400-unit homeless shelter in their community, had fallen deaf ears. The residents said while they are not opposed to shelters being built for those in need, the community had not been consulted prior to it being approved. They said they have raised various concerns with the city including safety, the high unemployment and poor infrastructure in the community.

Armed with placards, scores of residents took to the streets in protest against the building of the shelter on Saturday. eThekwini Deputy Mayor Zandile Myeni is expected to meet the affected communities today (Wednesday), to listen to their concerns and provide more details on the project. “This shelter is unique because the homeless would receive rehabilitation, psychological services and development programmes that could lead them to reunite with their families. The focus is to take them out of homelessness. Also, the people we bring to the centre would be profiled,” said Myeni.

The development site for the Sakhithemba Homeless Shelter. Image: Nadia Khan

According to reports, the Sakhithemba Homeless Shelter will be a 400-bed facility. Kimeshen Raman, a representative for the concerned residents of Illovo, wrote to eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba, calling for an urgent response to clarify how the project aligned with the Safer Cities mandate. “As the head of the Safer Cities Programme, the mayor’s role is pivotal in ensuring that urban developments, particularly those intended to support vulnerable populations are designed, implemented, and managed in a manner that enhances public safety, promotes social inclusion, and strengthens communities. “However, the project currently underway in Illovo appears to contradict the core principles of the Safer Cities initiative, which emphasises that community engagement is essential to fostering ownership and trust. But there was zero community consultation. Illovo residents were not informed or consulted before the construction of a 400-person shelter, a complete departure from participatory planning ideals. “While the Safer Cities framework speaks of technology, good governance, participatory design, and a holistic approach, what is currently unfolding in Illovo feels imposed, reactive, and poorly coordinated,” he said.

Raman said while the residents were not opposed to helping the homeless, they supported “well-managed, transparent, and properly resourced solutions” that protect everyone’s dignity and safety. “We are now requesting a public consultation meeting with Illovo residents, school representatives, and relevant stakeholders. “We also ask that there be a pause on construction until a proper impact assessment and engagement process is completed and for a review of the shelter location to determine its suitability in light of these serious risks,” he said.

The POST also spoke to residents, who had been protesting at the development site since early last week, demanding that the construction be halted until they received their answers. Pastor Kuben Govender, a community leader in Lower Illovo, said the residents had not been consulted. “The community at large was not made aware of the plans prior to it being approved. There should have been advertisements calling for our input prior to any meetings with the ward councillor and ward committee. We would have raised objections even before it got to that stage. We also only found out when work started on the site around January this year. “It was history repeating itself. The municipality had previously - on the exact same spot - opened a facility which housed about 45 men. It failed. It was also during this time we saw an increase in crime, and there was a murder that took place right outside this place. A community member was killed. Residents were also getting robbed. We cannot allow this to happen again,” he said.

Govender said there was no transparency. “We heard that this facility will be used for the homeless people from central Durban, and that it is for flood victims. We also don’t know exactly how many people will be brought into the area - 400, 500, or a thousand? Furthermore, what type of facility will it be- permanent residence, or will they have to leave in the day and can only return in the afternoons. “If that is the case, where will they go during the day? People are already unemployed in the community and struggle to find jobs, what will the new people then do? So, we have a lot of questions, but sadly, no one is providing us with these answers,” he said.

Govender said despite their demand for construction to be halted, it has continued. Deena Gounden, who is a member of the Lower Illovo neighbourhood watch, said residents previously had an increase in car theft, which they managed to curb. “There was an outside syndicate operating in the area. However, we banded together with local security companies to keep crime low in the community. While we do still have some petty crime, it is not out of control. However, it is concerning that if there is an influx of people, some who may be unemployed or have drug addictions, we could see crime increase. Previously, when the other facility was in the area, we couldn’t keep our clothes on the line or any tools in our yards. “We also don’t have a police station in our area - the closest one is about 12kms away in the surrounding area. We want to know what security measures will be put in place with more people being brought in?,” he said.

Venilla Ramalingam, a SGB member of the Lower Illovo Primary School, said they were opposed to the shelter being built just a few metres away from the school. “Many of our children will have to walk past this shelter to get to the school entrance. Some children, who travel from far, arrive early and wait outside the school - or sit in the nearby park. We are concerned about their safety and will do anything to protect them. “Also, instead of building a shelter, why didn’t they consider opening a library as it is right next to the school. We have many young people, who have completed their matric, but aren’t able to afford further studies. Why not build a skills development centre?,” she said.

Dineshni Govender, another resident, said they were already battling with failing infrastructure and poor service delivery. “We are currently faced with the ongoing issue of sewage overflow into our properties. The infrastructure is old and not upgraded to handle the increasing number of residents over the years. The roads are also in bad condition, as there are potholes. “We are also faced with water and electricity outages on a regular basis. Why are these issues not addressed first before putting more people in the area?,” she said.

Gugu Sisilana, the city’s spokesperson, said the ward councillor was informed of the project, and he had consulted the ward committee. “Public participation happens within the ward through the councillor, as part of community meetings. If issues raised require further explanation, municipal officials are invited to provide responses.”

Sisilana said the primary recipients will be homeless individuals within the municipality who have been identified as vulnerable and in need of shelter. She said the facility was not a “night shelter”. “The facility is intended to provide temporary accommodation for homeless individuals while ensuring they receive the necessary support services. These include medical treatment, psychological care, and access to developmental programmes aimed at rehabilitation, social reintegration, and long-term pathways out of homelessness. “The individuals accommodated will not reside at the facility permanently. They will be reintegrated into society or reunited with their families, based on assessments and recommendations made by qualified social workers,” she said.