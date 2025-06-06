Residents of Lower Illovo to protest against homeless shelter development

Residents of Lower Illovo and surrounding areas are opposing the eThekwini Municipality’s plans to build a homeless shelter. Image: Nadia Khan

RESIDENTS of Lower Illovo and neighbouring communities on the south of Durban will take to the streets on Saturday (tomorrow), as their pleas to the eThekwini Municipality to halt the building of a homeless shelter in their community have fallen on deaf ears over the past year. The walk will start from the R603 (opposite Engen Garage) to the development site in Walsh Place at 7:30am. Participants are encouraged to wear white to show unity.

The residents said while they are not opposed to shelters being built for those in need, the community at large was consulted prior to it being approved. In addition, they have raised various concerns including safety, high unemployment and poor infrastructure in the community. According to reports, the Sakhithemba Homeless Shelter will be a 400-bed facility.

The development site for the Sakhithemba Homeless Shelter. Image: Nadia Khan

Kimeshen Raman, a representative for the concerned residents of Illovo, wrote to the city mayor councillor Cyril Xaba, calling for an urgent response to clarify how the project aligned with the Safer Cities mandate. “As the head of the Safer Cities Programme, the mayor’s role is pivotal in ensuring that urban developments, particularly those intended to support vulnerable populations are designed, implemented, and managed in a manner that enhances public safety, promotes social inclusion, and strengthens communities. “However, the project currently underway in Illovo appears to contradict the core principles of the Safer Cities initiative, which emphasises that community engagement is essential to fostering ownership and trust. But there was zero community consultation. Illovo residents were not informed or consulted before the construction of a 400-person shelter, a complete departure from participatory planning ideals. “While the Safer Cities framework speaks of technology, good governance, participatory design, and a holistic approach, what is currently unfolding in Illovo feels imposed, reactive, and poorly coordinated,” he said.

Raman said while the residents were not opposed to helping the homeless, they supported “well-managed, transparent, and properly resourced solutions” that protect everyone’s dignity and safety. “We are now requesting a public consultation meeting with Illovo residents, school representatives, and relevant stakeholders. “We also ask that there be a pause on construction until a proper impact assessment and engagement process is completed and for a review of the shelter location to determine its suitability in light of these serious risks,” he said.

Raman said while his email has been acknowledged, he has yet to receive feedback. The POST also spoke to residents, who have been protesting at the development site since early last week, demanding that the construction be halted until they received their answers. Gugu Sisilana, the city’s spokesperson, said the ward councillor was informed of the project, and he consulted the ward committee. “Public participation happens within the ward through the councillor, as part of community meetings. If issues raised require further explanation, municipal officials are invited to provide responses.”

Sisilana said the primary recipients will be homeless individuals within the municipality who have been identified as vulnerable and in need of shelter. She said the facility was not a “night shelter”. “The facility is intended to provide temporary accommodation for homeless individuals while ensuring they receive the necessary support services. These include medical treatment, psychological care, and access to developmental programmes aimed at rehabilitation, social reintegration, and long-term pathways out of homelessness. “The individuals accommodated will not reside at the facility permanently. They will be reintegrated into society or reunited with their families, based on assessments and recommendations made by qualified social workers,” she said.