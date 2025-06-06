Dr Sid Reddy, 70, takes each year as it comes
Hoping to complete his 26th Comrades Marathon
Dr Sid Reddy.
Image: Supplied
A CHATSWORTH dentist, Dr Sid Reddy, is hoping to complete his 26th Comrades Marathon on Sunday.
The 70-year-old member of the Rising Sun Chatsworth Athletic Club, said he trained throughout the year.
“I run throughout the year, at least five times a week. I am excited for the upcoming Comrades Marathon as it is a culmination of one’s hard-work and dedication. I also hope to finish in a good time. My best time so far has been 10 hours and 21 minutes. But this year, I will be happy to finish in under 12 hours,” he said.
Reddy said he started running while studying in Cape Town.
“When away from home, and as a youngster, you enjoy eating out. I became overweight. It came to a point that I decided I needed to lose weight. The best way I could think of was running. I also changed my eating habits. I started eating healthier foods and have maintained that eating lifestyle.”
He said he ran his first Comrades Marathon at age 40.
“My goal after I ran my first Comrades Marathon was to complete 30 by the time I was 70 years old. Unfortunately, due to circumstances and the Covid-19 pandemic, I was not able to participate in some years. However, I completed my 25th Comrades Marathon in 2023.
“I was also unable to complete the Comrades Marathon last year as I was suffering with lower back pain and could not continue. I was just 7km from the finish. But it was not worth taking the risk."
Reddy added that if possible, he would try to reach his goal.
“I would like to complete my 30th Comrades, but in life nothing is set in stone. I will take each year as it comes. But I am excited for the upcoming Comrades Marathon as it is a culmination of one’s training and dedication.”
