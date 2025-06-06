Dr Sid Reddy, 70, takes each year as it comes

The 70-year-old member of the Rising Sun Chatsworth Athletic Club, said he trained throughout the year.

“I run throughout the year, at least five times a week. I am excited for the upcoming Comrades Marathon as it is a culmination of one’s hard-work and dedication. I also hope to finish in a good time. My best time so far has been 10 hours and 21 minutes. But this year, I will be happy to finish in under 12 hours,” he said.

“When away from home, and as a youngster, you enjoy eating out. I became overweight. It came to a point that I decided I needed to lose weight. The best way I could think of was running. I also changed my eating habits. I started eating healthier foods and have maintained that eating lifestyle.”

He said he ran his first Comrades Marathon at age 40.

“My goal after I ran my first Comrades Marathon was to complete 30 by the time I was 70 years old. Unfortunately, due to circumstances and the Covid-19 pandemic, I was not able to participate in some years. However, I completed my 25th Comrades Marathon in 2023.

“I was also unable to complete the Comrades Marathon last year as I was suffering with lower back pain and could not continue. I was just 7km from the finish. But it was not worth taking the risk."