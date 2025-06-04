Family seeks witnesses after Chatsworth grandfather knocked twice, dies in hospital

Vijendra “Parra” Govender. Image: Supplied

THE family of a Chatsworth grandfather is appealing for witnesses after he was knocked twice and later died in hospital. Vijendra “Parra” Govender, 60, of Woodhurst, was standing on the pavement waiting to cross the road on Florence Nightingale Drive, when he was first struck by a vehicle last Monday (May 26). The driver of the vehicle stopped to assist him.

Kubashnee Moothoo, his daughter, said during this time, the driver of another vehicle who allegedly skipped a red traffic light, drove over him and fled the scene. “We were told the first driver who had knocked him, had stopped and was waiting for assistance to take him to the hospital. My dad was laying on the road as he suffered injuries to his legs and was not able to stand.

“During this time, the driver of another vehicle sped over my dad’s body and didn’t stop. I can only imagine what speed the person was driving to not see him or be able to stop in time. "The driver also did not care to check if my dad was okay or not. We are now asking that anyone who witnessed what happened or can provide information on who the driver is, to come forward so we can get justice for my father,” she said.

Moothoo said her dad, a father of three, had accompanied her mother to the local hospital that morning. “It was dad’s day-off from work, so he accompanied my mum. I booked an e-hailing vehicle for them. My dad had taken out my mum’s hospital card, and then left to run some errands at the shopping centre. When she was done, I called the e-hailing service to fetch her. My dad was still busy with his errands. “However, by midday he didn’t return home, so my mum called him. When he answered, he said he had been knocked and taken to the hospital. We rushed there. He was in a bad condition. He was able to say a few words about what happened to him,” she said.

Moothoo said the grandfather of six sustained severe injuries such as a broken pelvis and leg, as well as a punctured lung and head injuries. “My dad was in a lot of pain. We were praying he would recover. However, the next morning, before we could see him at the hospital, my mum called to check on how he was doing. She was told he was in a critical condition and that he was on a ventilator. When we got to the hospital, we saw him for a few minutes before he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit. “On Wednesday morning (May 28), at about 2.30am, I received the devastating call that my dad did not make it. Our hearts are broken. My dad was the most amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was also loved in the community."

Moothoo said for the past 21 years, Govender walked road to road in Chatsworth selling offals. “My dad collected the offals from the business owner, put it in a trolley, and then walked road to road. His day started before 6am and ended late into the evening. My dad was also fit and didn’t suffer any chronic illnesses. He was the breadwinner in our home. “Even though my siblings and I are married and have moved out, he was still the person we called if we needed anything. My dad had a heart filled with love and kindness. But the worst part of his passing was having to break the news to my 102-year-old grandmother that her son had died. We could only tell her on the day of the funeral. But throughout the week, she asked to speak to him or see him as he always visited her."

Moothoo said they hoped for justice. “A life has been lost and a family has been left broken. While we understand that such incidents happen, people need to have compassion, especially if they are in the wrong. What if no one else was around to help my dad. He would have probably died on the road. All we want is justice and closure.”