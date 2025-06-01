Sandfields community to restore temple hall by January 2025

The damages to the Sandfields temple and its hall(left) Image: Supplied

THE Sandfields Siva Subramaniar temple hall, in Sandfields, devastated by the June 2024 tornado, is set to reopen by January 2026, thanks to community support and rebuilding efforts While the 95-year-old temple suffered minimal damage, the hall was completely destroyed. Vijen Subramunier, chairperson of the temple, said the temple stood the test of the “powerful” tornado.

“There was some damage to the temple’s roof, windows, doors and part of the ceiling. However, there was not any damage in the shrine where our murthies (sacred images or idols of deities in Hinduism) are housed. “Following the tornado, our team made a decision that the temple should be fixed immediately. Through the support of the various religious organisations, businesses and the public, we were able to restore the temple within weeks and resume with our prayer services,” he said. He added it cost about R250 000 to repair the temple.

Restoration of the temple commenced soon after the tornado. Rebuilding of the hall is expected to start next month. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Subramunier said the hall and its contents were not spared. “The hall was used by the community and surrounding areas for various activities. The senior citizens club, local school and civic organisations, among others used the hall for their weekly meetings or other events. It was also used for funerals and memorial ceremonies. Following the April 2022 floods, it was also used as a disaster management centre and provided shelter for residents whose homes were damaged.